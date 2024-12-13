Dotemu and The Game Kitchen are working on a new 2D Ninja Gaiden

Publisher Dotemu (best known for Shredder’s Revenge and Streets of Rage 4) are teaming up with Blasphemous developers The Game Kitchen to create a new 2D Ninja Gaiden.

Due out next summer on all formats, NINJA GAIDEN: Ragebound stars new hero Kenji Mozu, a young ninja. The story is set alongside the first game, with Ryu Hayabusa heading to America to avenge his father’s death. In the meantime, a rift with the demon world opens, flooding Hayabusa Village with demonic forces.

While it channels the same energy as the original Ninja Gaiden trilogy, Ragebound will be more accommodating to newcomers while also featuring challenges that’ll push franchise veterans. Mechanics are said to be easy to learn but hard to master.

Presented using pixel art, we can expect upgradable abilities, hidden collectibles, optional mission objectives and more. Special guest composers will also feature on the soundtrack.

A Steam page is live with additional screenshots.