Capcom announces new Okami and Onimusha sequels

Capcom revealed not one but two future projects at The Game Awards, both of which are long requested sequels.

Hideki Kamiya is returning to direct an Ōkami follow up, a collaborative effort between M-TWO Inc, Machine Head Works Inc, and CLOVERS Inc.

Details are thin on the ground, with yesterday’s trailer being a mere teaser. Hideki Kamiya had this to say though:

To all of you “Until next time…” How long has it been since the story was concluded with that? I didn’t think the day would really come, where I’d return to Ōkami and continue the story with my own hands. Even at this very moment, my body is filled with both a cautious surprise that this is not a dream, and a joy that cannot be described in words.



Everyone who has worked so hard to make this project a reality, the friends who believed in me and gathered at CLOVERS Inc., and most importantly, the voices of so many of you who have continued to support Ōkami even after such a long time: all of this has come together to create this miracle, for which I am deeply grateful.



Like a strong rising sun, this project is finally in motion. But it’s still a small bud that is blossoming. We are ready to fill this new Ōkami with many colorful flowers, and to do our best to fulfil the promise of “next time” in the best way.



Everyone please wait with anticipation.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword meanwhile takes us back to dark fantasy feudal Japan in order to battle supernatural demons and samurais.

This sequel – the first in over two decades – takes place in Kyoto and sees the demotic force Genma infecting the ancient city. Cutting edge combat is promised — that and buckets of gore.

It’s due on PS5, Xbox Series and PC in 2026. Fingers crossed we gain Onimusha 2 & 3 HD before then.