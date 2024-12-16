Indiana Jones and Black Myth: Wukong enter the UK retail chart

After a couple of quiet weeks, the UK retail chart finally sees some new arrivals.

The belated PS5 physical release of Black Myth: Wukong entered at #7, while also taking a respectable #3 in the PS5 top ten.

The Xbox’s Indiana Jones and the Great Circle debuted at #18 in the all formats chart, meanwhile. It isn’t a new entry into the Xbox Series chart, however – the early access Premium Edition took #10 in last week’s Xbox Series top ten and is now at #2. While data isn’t on hand, it did outsell the Xbox Series version of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 last week, which is at #3.

Back in the all formats chart, EA Sports FC 25 remains no.1. The next three positions are also unchanged, held by Hogwarts Legacy, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Next week, MK8D will have spent 400 weeks in the all formats top 40. It isn’t quite a record breaker – the Xbox One version of GTA V has been in the Xbox One chart for 525 weeks.

Super Mario Party Jamboree is at #6, suggesting this is the ‘hot’ new Switch game for this winter, being chosen over the few other games Nintendo has put out. Mario & Luigi: Brothership is all the way down at #16.

Nintendo Switch Sports fell to #6, Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom held onto #8, Sonic X Shadow Generations dropped to #9, and then at #10 it’s Minecraft.

At the lower end of the top 40, Sonic Superstars, Silent Hill 2, Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door and Luigi’s Mansion 3 all managed to return. Lego Horizon Adventures saw a resurgence too, back in at #28.

For those following the 3DS chart, GfK managed to compile a top six this week. Launch title Nintendogs + Cats was no.1, followed by Super Mario Maker, Culdept Saga, Persona Q, Steel Diver, and finally Kirby Battle Royale at #6. Could it be that parents are seeking 3DS games for Christmas presents? There are probably a few younger gamers out there who still have a 3DS.