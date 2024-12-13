1995 racer Screamer is being reimagined

The arcade style racer Screamer made an impact on PC back in 1995, billed as the format’s answer to Ridge Racer. It’s one of the more forgotten early 3D racers of the era nowadays, but that hasn’t stopped Milestone from announcing a comeback.

This reimagining, simply known as Screamer, draws from ‘90s anime and will feature animated cut-scenes created by renowned studio Polygon Pictures. Troy Baker will provide the vocal talent.

The story sees a racing tournament held by a shadowy figure and will feature themes of revenge, love, and greed.

Details on the actual racing aspect are slim, although it seems we can expect “fighting mechanics” of some description. That, and lots of neon-drenched backdrops.

Screamer is on track for a 2026 release on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series. Here’s the teaser: