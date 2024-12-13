Saber Interactive are bringing back Turok…as a third-person co-op shooter

Saber Interactive are, somewhat appropriately, bringing back Turok. One of the original Turok games had Sabretooth tigers, right?

Turok: Origins is a complete reimagining of the franchise, opting for co-op speedy third-person shooting for up to three players. Melee attacks, ranged weapons, and special abilities will feature. Additionally, DNA from defeated enemies can be infused into weapons to make them stronger. We can expect plasma rifles, ray guns, snipers, bows, shotguns and more. Hopefully, that means the Cerebral Bore will make an appearance.

The story sees aliens threatening to wipe out all life within the galaxy, making the stakes high.

“When we looked at game franchises that we felt deserved to be brought back, Turok was at the top of our list,” said Matthew Karch, CEO and co-founder of Saber Interactive.

Tie-in merchandise will be available on Amazon starting today despite the release date not being revealed yet.

PS5, Xbox Series and PC are the targeted formats. Here’s the trailer: