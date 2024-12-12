Chernobylite, Soul Reaver 1&2, Power Rangers, Taito Milestones 3, Fairy Tail 2, Victory Heat Rally, and ANTONBLAST hit the Switch

This week could very well be the last major one of 2024 for new Switch releases, with the remaining releases of the year sporadically placed. There are a few games of note next week, including RPG Tokyo Clanpool, and…a new Star Trek game due on Christmas Day. As we said, the release schedule is rather sporadic. The only thing we can guarantee is a load of shovelware.

Around a dozen releases are worth considering this week, especially if you’re of the retro persuasion. Aspyr are behind Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered, which features improved visuals, a collectable tracker, and a new compass/map feature. Critics seem to be smitten, with reviews clocking in at 8/10. Taito Milestones 3 is going down well with retro fanatics too, praised for featuring genuine classics such as Bubble Bobble and Rainbow Islands. We can also expect Archer Maclean’s DropZone: 40th Anniversary Edition and the 8-bit inspired Ninja 1987 before the week is out.

Also falling into the modern retro camp are Digital Eclipse’s 16-bit style scrolling brawler Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind – which currently has a 73% Metacritic – and the vibrant cartoony racer Victory Heat Rally, which received a mixture of 8s and 7s on PC. The GBA inspired smash ‘n crash platformer ANTONBLAST should finally be out too. It garnered a lofty 9.5 from God is a Geek. “ANTONBLAST is a sensational Wario style platformer with a flow unlike anything else, but you’ll need to put the time in to master it,” was their verdict.

Then there’s the short emotional tale Snowman Story, which also has puzzle elements. We awarded it 6/10, finding the story moving but an odd lack of interactivity. Maki: Paw of Fury meanwhile is inspired by ‘90s beat’em ups. Platformer Rescue: The Beagles also prides itself on having arcade-like sensibilities, taking the form of a score-chasing.

Stepping out of the realms of retro, there’s the Europe-exploring scavenger hunt Rascal’s Escape, and Koei Tecmo’s anime based RPG Fairy Tail 2 – which Nintendo Life awarded 7/10. “Though it’s an improvement on its predecessor, Fairy Tail 2 is still the epitome of a middle-of-the-road licensed game. It doesn’t do anything exceptionally great or innovative, nor does it have any issues or shortcomings that significantly drag it down,” said NL.

Also due is The Farm 51’s 18+ rated wasteland first person shooter Chernobylite Complete Edition. The PC version has ‘very positive’ reviews, although how this Switch version fares is currently unknown. We should expect a visual downgrade at the very least. This collection features every update, including a bunch of new missions and weapons.

New Switch eShop releases

Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered – £24.99

Celebrate Soul Reaver’s 25th Anniversary

Experience the epic conflict of Kain and Raziel in original form or with remastered graphics.

Included Game Titles

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver

Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 2

Experience the Legendary Narrative.

FAIRY TAIL 2 – £54.99

“FAIRY TAIL 2” is a new RPG based on the popular magical combat fantasy manga and anime series “FAIRY TAIL,” whose story is beloved by fans around the world, with the original manga selling more than 72 million copies worldwide. This sequel to the game “FAIRY TAIL,” released in July 2020, depicts the “Alvarez Empire Arc,” the climax of the original manga.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind – £29.50

In Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind, the team faces off against a robotic reincarnation of the Power Rangers’ long-time nemesis. Robo Rita has conjured a portal to send herself back in time so she can finally vanquish the Power Rangers by forming an alliance with her younger self. Working together, Robo Rita and Rita Repulsa rewind, rewrite, and remix the past in an attempt to stop the very formation of the Power Rangers, altering the course of history.

Will the two Ritas and their army of monstrous enemies from across the MMPR timeline finally succeed in destroying the Power Rangers? Or will these teenagers with attitude learn to work together and counter this catastrophic chronological collaboration?

Players will be able to experience the origins of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers again – for the first time! The past will never be the same…

Taito Milestones 3 – £34.99

This collection offers ten timeless action-themed arcade classics that set milestones for today´s TAITO.

• Bubble Bobble, 1986, action – The original 2 player, co-op arcade version of Bubble Bobble, use your bubble-blowing powers to travel through 100 floors of monsters and rescue your girlfriends!

• Rainbow Islands, 1987, action – Play as Bubby and Bobby in their human forms! Instead of blowing bubbles, rule with rainbows as you climb to your goal!

• Rastan Saga, 1987, action – Guide Rastan the Thief to protect the kingdom of Ceim, battling enemies and a dragon with your various weapons.

• Dead Connection, 1992, action – 4 detectives battle the mafia in an action-shooting game set in 1950s America, uncovering secrets and pursuing Don Nerozzia!

More games included: Cadash, Rastan Saga 2, Champion Wrestler, Runark, Warrior Blade, Thunder Fox.

Victory Heat Rally – £19.99

Power slide at breakneck speeds through a dynamic & vibrant 2.5D world, brought to life with pixel-perfect visuals. Crank up the volume with a soundtrack featuring banging beats, scorching guitar solos & high octane energy that really bring the heat to Victory Heat Rally.

Select your star driver and become one with your machine. Challenge yourself & friends-turned-rivals across a variety of game modes. Experience the high-speed action and non-stop drifting thrills either solo or in up to 4-player split screen.

ANTONBLAST – £17.99

ANTONBLAST is a fast-paced explosive action platformer that’s all about destruction. Play as the enraged Dynamite Anton (or his cranked-out coworker Annie) and use your Mighty Hammer to demolish bizarre worlds, tussle with screen-filling bosses, and steal your Spirits back from Satan!

That’s right: Satan himself has stolen Anton’s prized Spirit collection, and he’ll stop at nothing to get it back. Thankfully, the local disgraced casino owner, Brulo, has his own beef with Satan, and he’s willing to put aside his differences with Anton to make that devil pay.

Your mission in every level is simple: SET Brulo’s Detonators, FIND Anton’s Spirit, and ESCAPE before Happy Hour ends!

Chernobylite Complete Edition – £26.99

Chernobylite is a Science Fiction Survival Horror RPG from developers The Farm 51. Venture into the wasteland of Chernobyl’s Exclusion Zone, as Igor, a physicist and ex-employee of the Chernobyl Power Plant. Return to Pripyat to investigate the mysterious disappearance of your fiancée, 30 years after the infamous disaster.

Battle it out with hostile military forces, other scavengers, mutated creatures, and the harsh irradiated environment. Experience an adventure of survival, conspiracy, horror, love, and obsession where your choices impact the story.

Chernobylite Complete Edition is the full base game + all free content updates to date, including extra story missions, new locations, additional weapons, unique game modes and more.

Archer Maclean’s DropZone: 40th Anniversary Edition – £8.99

On November 27, 1984, DropZone, the legendary Defender-style game from Archer Maclean, first took flight, captivating players worldwide. DropZone was widely regarded as the best Defender-style game on home computers and consoles, leaving a lasting mark on gaming history, inspiring generations, and setting a standard for its genre. As we celebrate its 40th anniversary, we honour its remarkable legacy. Reimagined for fans both old and new and crafted from Archer’s original source code, Archer Maclean’s DropZone: 40th Anniversary Edition officially celebrates four decades of this iconic classic.

Azura’s Crystals – £26.99

Embark on a Nature-Fueled Adventure: Step into the shoes of Azura, a curious and nature-loving adventurer, as she uncovers the secrets of the mysterious Primalis creatures and their connection to powerful crystals. With a variety of landscapes to explore, puzzles to solve, and creatures to meet, Azura’s Crystals offers an immersive experience for players looking to dive into a magical world full of wonder and discovery.

Pine: A Story of Loss – £8.50

Pine is a story-driven game focused on accessible, engaging interactions that pull you into the woodworker’s experience. Charming puzzles and mini-games celebrate the happy memories of their time together while deliberate chores underscore his challenges with moving on.

Ninja 1987 – £4.99

Ninja 1987 is an action platformer in the classic 8-bit style, paying homage to the great ninja games of the past.

Take a nostalgic dive into the 80s with pixel art graphics and chiptune music that captures the vintage sound. Ninja 1987 features 7 levels filled with enemies and traps. Our hero can wield shurikens and unleash powerful ninjitsu attacks.

Encounter challenging end-level bosses and in-game screens that unfold the story while remaining true to the totally arcade gameplay of the 80s.

Block Blaster DX! – £2.59

Block Blaster DX! is a block puzzle game with an exciting twist—you have full control of where the blocks go! It’s a popular choice for casual play while providing a fun mental challenge.

The goal is simple yet engaging: match and clear as many colored blocks as possible on the board. Mastering the skill of filling rows or columns makes the game easier, while creating multiple combos helps you climb the leaderboards.

Block Blaster DX! offers a relaxing and cozy puzzle experience that also keeps your mind active and sharp.

Rescue: The Beagles – £8.99

The game offers core gaming experience focused on score attacks and reaching high levels, paying homage to classic 8-bit era arcades. Play as Nicole or Edwin and rescue as many adorable doggies as possible. Overcome treacherous mountain terrain by parkouring, roping and parachuting in an intense, fast paced chase through colourful procedurally generated levels. Command owls and wield them as a weapon against a horde of biohazard dudes, vivisectors, lab executives and more. Upgrade your skills and consume wild goji berries to gain superpowers!

The Escape Room Chronicles ep2:The Old School Building – £4.99

The stage is set in a quiet residential area’s old, abandoned school building. Sneaking in for a ghost-hunting thrill, the protagonist suddenly finds himself locked inside!

Rumored to be haunted, a thrilling escape is about to begin from this schoolhouse in a remote corner of the world.

Featuring fully refined graphics, immersive interactive elements, and various play modes with multiple endings, this game promises a unique experience for every player. With memo and camera functions at your fingertips, it’s designed to be easy for beginners and exciting for veterans alike. Dive into the world of simple yet addictive puzzle-solving with this thrilling escape game!

Maki: Paw of Fury – £9.89

FEEL THE 90S IN AN ANIMAL STYLE — Maki: Paw of Fury’s combat elements are inspired by the hit beat ‘em up arcade games from the 90s, while the story of Maki takes place in the original world of Pangea. Animals rule here, and they’re passionate about sports, technology, and lifelong friendships. Speaking of, one is about to be on the brink of breaking!

Snowman Story – £4.49

A wintertime tale of warmth and friendship that’ll surely melt your heart, Snowman Story is the perfect game to curl up with by the fire this (or any) holiday season.

Neon Beats – £6.29

Neon Beats is a 2D side view platformer game in which the player will evolve in different levels that are rhythmed by catchy musics.

Complete levels as quickly as possible!

Monkey Kong In New-York – £4.99

Get ready to explore the Big Apple like never before in Monkey Kong in New York! Step into the shoes of Monkey Kong, a daring ape on a mission to conquer New York’s most iconic locations—from the peaceful greenery of Central Park to the historic streets of Harlem, the dizzying heights of Manhattan’s skyline, and even the bustling New York Harbor.

Collect golden bananas scattered throughout each area, gaining incredible powers that make you faster, stronger, and unstoppable. But stay alert—tricky obstacles and mischievous rival monkeys stand in your way! With every banana, Monkey Kong gains new abilities.

TIMORE NARHELMA – £2.69

Timore Narhelma is a surreal experience about human mind and horrors within. The text on the screen is asking you various questions, that all have a connection to your being, yet they don’t seem similar on their own. You get to experience a fraction of your mind being tested, and you get to choose your answers. Probably.

I am an Air Traffic Controller AIRPORT HERO Centrair 20TH ANNIVERSARY – £40.49

Chubu Centrair International Airport makes its debut in the Airport Hero series, continuing from the Nintendo 3DS™!

Take on the challenge of air traffic control with the limited conditions of a single runway!

SMILE SIMULATION – £6.29

SMILE SIMULATION is a surreal horror game where you are closed in a dangerous environment, with many rooms and corridors, as well as monsters and curses trying to kill you. Find the pictures on the walls that are smiling, the “Desmile” button turns them back to normal.

Border Police: Contraband Simulator 2024 – £9.99

Step into the demanding role of a Border Patrol officer in Border Police: Contraband Simulator 2024, an immersive and highly realistic simulation game where the stakes are high and every decision shapes the outcome.Every day brings new challenges, from detecting hidden contraband to engaging in high-speed pursuits, as you work to secure the border against illegal activities. Use advanced equipment, trust your instincts, and make split-second decisions in a world of smuggling, corruption, and high-risk encounters.

Aquatic Life: Fish Simulator RPG – £9.99

Dive deep into a vibrant underwater world in Aquatic Life: Fish Simulator RPG! Embark on an epic adventure as a small fish with a big destiny. Explore stunning coral reefs, vast oceans, and winding rivers as you evolve into a powerful and majestic creature.

Rascal’s Escape – £24.99

Join Squirrel and Bear on a wild journey following clues, jumping and stomping.

Travel Europe with your friends and create lasting memories.

Follow the clues Embark on a scavenger hunt with Squirrel and Bear. Cheeky Rascal placed hints all over Europe. Work together with newly made animal friends in each country.

Next week: Tokyo Clanpool, Super Spy Raccoon, Kaimyou Maker, Love Too Easily, Anime Dance-Off – Around the World, Brothers in Hell, Winter Games Collection, The Escape Room Chronicles ep3:The Southern Resort, Save Christmas With Santa, CatCat, Car Cops, Float Survival Simulator – Ocean Survivor, and Cop Officers: Police Simulator of NYPD City.