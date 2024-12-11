Snowman Story review

The Switch eShop has seen dozens of Christmas-themed games over the past few weeks, and while we can’t vouch for all of them, the majority appear hastily thrown together. Slapdash efforts intended to profit from anyone looking for a sprinkling of seasonal cheer. Snowman Story is an altogether different proposition, developed by Japanese pixel art purists Odencat – who found success on the Switch with Meg’s Monster and Bear’s Restaurant. This is a smaller short story style experience, as reflected by a mere £4.49 price point.

We’re introduced to Chris, an inquisitive snowman who learns that the snow will thaw come springtime, reducing them to a puddle. A callous cackling crow informs that in the North Pole the snow lasts forever, prompting Chris to leave the garden he calls home and begin a pilgrimage, duly heading north. Along the way, he meets a variety of animals, and more notably, the remains of other snowmen who also left their homes to head north before reaching an untimely demise.

Interacting with what’s left of these snow fellows commences a non-interactive cut-scene – most of which have remarkably twee dialogue – revealing where, how and why these snowmen were made in the first place. Each has a tale to share, from a workaholic father and son creating a snowman together, to a man hiding an engagement ring in a snowman for his partner to find. Another tale sees a shopkeeper creating a snowman to try and lure customers into his failing business. Amusingly, there’s a Cthulhu themed snowman too, accused of scaring the community with its frightful features. After each flashback, Chris starts to become increasingly concerned about whether he’ll reach the North Pole when so many before him failed.

This adventure is as linear as can be, simply involving heading north from one screen to the next. Puzzle sections do however feature to provide some much-needed variety. And more crucially, some interactivity – as there isn’t much going on here. Said puzzles are all of the Sokoban variety, involving Chris sliding on ice to reach an exit while using blocks to change direction. These become more complex, eventually introducing a new mechanic, and can be skipped entirely – further enforcing that this is aimed more towards younger gamers.

This adventure takes around 1.5 hours to play through, with the final twenty minutes or so bringing the story to a heartfelt and satisfying conclusion. It’s nicely presented, resembling a 16-bit game, although the dialogue is a bit stuffy – animal characters talk as if they’ve stepped out of an early Disney film. Perhaps that was intentional. As this is very much a casual story-driven experience, leading you in a single direction, some RPG-style quest elements, branching paths, or more than one puzzle type would’ve been appreciated. While the later puzzles may take a few minutes to solve, there isn’t much here for older gamers. I also felt that the main theme of life being short and fulfilling a destiny may be lost on kids, or misinterpreted.

Snowman Story is the gaming equivalent of a made-for-TV Christmas film, which is at least apt. It’s a bit hokey and cheesy, but the story is sentimental and successfully manages to rouse emotions, and ultimately able to shine through the endlessly recycled backdrops and cast of reoccurring characters. It’s one to consider if you find a couple of spare hours over the hectic festive period.

Odencat’s Snowman Story is out 12th December on Switch. It’s also available on PC and mobile devices.