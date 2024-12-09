Out this week: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered, Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind, Fairy Tail 2, more

Reviews of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle went live last Friday to coincide with the early access release, and were almost unanimously positive. Many critics claimed it was the best Indiana Jones game to date, which isn’t quite the compliment it may seem – we haven’t had a new Indiana Jones game in a very long time, and most of the earlier titles were middling at best. More positively, though, it sounds like it’s the best Xbox exclusive action game we’ve seen this console generation.
The Metro awarded it a 9/10 while calling it “… a loving homage to the movies and a complex, ambitious action adventure in its own right.” Eurogamer meanwhile opted for top marks. “Smart, fun and so very Indiana Jones, The Great Circle is a stealth action tour de force that marks a bold new era for MachineGames,” was their verdict.
Soulslike Enotria: The Last Song finally makes an Xbox appearance this week too, as does the delightfully chaotic and colourful Faaast Penguin – a free to play knockout racer.
Over on PlayStation formats there’s Xuan Yuan Sword: The Gate of Firmament, the latest in the long running RPG series that mixes Chinese history and mythology. This entry involves gathering a ragtag party, capturing enemies to ‘fuse’ new weapons, and battling via real-time combat. Both the Switch and PlayStation also gain Koei Tecmo’s anime-based RPG Fairy Tail 2, this time based on the “Alvarez Empire Arc” of the original series.
For fans of all things retro there are a few games to consider. Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered brings back two Crystal Dynamics classics with improved visuals, a new map and compass, plus a collectables tracker. Digital Eclipse’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind on the other hand aims to be the ultimate Power Rangers experience, following in the footsteps of Shredder’s Revenge et al. Then there’s the Switch exclusive Taito Milestones 3, which looks like the best entry yet, featuring Bubble Bobble, Rainbow Islands, Rastan Saga and more. Ninja 1987 might be worth a look too, being an 8-bit inspired action platformer.
Archer Maclean’s DropZone: 40th Anniversary Edition should be out on Friday, although since being announced a few weeks ago the Steam page has mysteriously vanished. So who knows?
Evercade owners also have two new carts to mull over. Toaplan Arcade 4 features Snow Bros 2, Dogyuun, Grind Stormer and three others while Metal Dragon/Life on Mars brings together two modern retro Mega Drive titles.
Other new releases include the tactical RPG For The King II (due on Game Pass at launch,) the word-puzzle-based emotional adventure Unwording, a multiformat release of the surprisingly well received Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes, and a PS5 release of the popular physics-based destruction sim Besiege. The Switch also sees retail releases of Worms Armageddon and the ‘80s set coming-of-age adventure Last Time I Saw You – which we rather enjoyed.
New release trailers
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Xuan Yuan Sword: The Gate of Firmament
Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind
Fairy Tail 2
For The King II
Taito Milestones 3
Faaast Penguin
Enotria: The Last Song
Road Maintenance Simulator 2 + Winter Services
Unwording
Universe for Sale
Ninja 1987
New multiformat releases
- Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1&2 Remastered
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind
- For The King II
- Smoots Summer Games II
- Ninja 1987
- Zombie Rollerz: Pinball Heroes
- Archer Maclean’s DropZone: 40th Anniversary Edition
- Overtop
- Road Maintenance Simulator 2 + Winter Services
- Unwording
- Chess Infinity
- Hidden Cats in Santa’s Realm
- Malu the Princess
- Tri Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Odyssey
New on PSN
- Xuan Yuan Sword: The Gate of Firmament
- Fairy Tail 2
- Besiege
- BACKROOMS: INSIDE THE ESCAPE
- Among Ashes
- Zombie Derby
- Super Waifu Ball
- Bunny Mazes
New on Xbox Store
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Faaast Penguin
- Maximum Football (Game Preview)
- Summer Tri-Peaks Solitaire
- Frozen Gauntlet
- Marshmallow Marvin
- Nefiriya and the Sands of Eternity
- Dreamless Girl
- Enotria: The Last Song
- Pet Shop Simulator
- Universe For Sale
- Apex Heroines
- Blind – The Unseen Truth
- Don’t let him in
- Shy Cats Hidden Tracks – Vol. 1
- Unsolved Case: Above the Law CE
- Unsolved Case: Murderous Script CE
- Unsolved Case: The Scarlet Hyacinth CE
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Fairy Tail 2
- Worms Armageddon Anniversary Collector’s Edition
- Taito Milestones 3
- Goblin Slayer Another Adventurer: Nightmare Feast
- Elrentaros Wanderings
- Morkull Ragast’s Rage Collector’s Edition
- Snow Bros Wonderland
- Absolute Tactics Daughters of Mercy
- Last Time I Saw You
New Evercade carts
- Toaplan Arcade 4
- Metal Dragon/Life on Mars Collection
Next week: Alien: Rogue Incursion, Flint: Treasure of Oblivion, Infernitos, Leif’s Adventure: Netherworld Hero, and Botany Manor on PS5.