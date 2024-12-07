Mech-based retro FPS Mekkablood: Quarry Assault is out in January

Every now and then a game comes along that’s able to sell itself on its aesthetic alone. Mekkablood: Quarry Assault is one such example, featuring highly detailed pixel art and smooth animation.

It’s a retro-style FPS with a twist – you’re behind the controls of a mech that shakes and sways while trashing around the metallic environments.

Locations have secrets to discover, and our grizzled pilot Bill can lash out with twin cannon and saw blades.

The plot is a daft one, with Bill being a former trucker who owns a quarry. Evil corporation TorxCorp seeks to stake Bill’s claim, snatching the figurines adorning his cockpit – and kidnapping his girlfriend.

PC gamers won’t have long to wait to take part in his dance of metal – Mekkablood: Quarry Assault is due out January 2025 on Steam. Fingers crossed for a console release.