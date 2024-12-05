Blaze are partnering with SNK for new Evercade products

Evercade manufacturers Blaze Entertainment are partnering with SNK for new officially licensed NeoGeo products due throughout 2025 and 2026.

Nothing has been officially announced just yet (a showcase is planned for late Q1 2025) but it seems sensible to suggest we’ll see new NeoGeo themed Evercade Alpha bartops and Pocket Arcade handhelds loaded with SNK classics. Evercade cartridges featuring the likes of Metal Slug, The King of Fighters, Fatal Fury, and Samurai Shodown will likely be on the agenda too.

“This partnership with SNK is a milestone moment for Blaze. These games represent some of the most iconic and innovative titles in gaming history, and to bring them to our family of products is a privilege,” said Blaze Entertainment Ltd​ CEO, Andrew Byatt.

The NeoGeo saw over 150 games released, spread across the AES and the MVS. As SNK were responsible for the vast majority, there’s a very large pool of games for Blaze to consider re-releasing. We’d personally love a Metal Slug compilation, or a Pocket Arcade with the best titles the NeoGeo Pocket Color had to offer.