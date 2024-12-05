Three Disney platformers are now available on Antstream Arcade – and there’s more to come

Following some not-so-subtle hints on social media, it has been revealed that three ‘90s Disney games are imminent on the Antstream Arcade retro game streaming service.

Subscribers will be able to swing into The Lion King, The Jungle Book, and Aladdin from today – with a choice of the Mega Drive, SNES and Game Boy versions available. The timing is perfect as these were titles often found under Christmas trees back in the early ‘90s – The Lion King and Aladdin were huge sellers on the Mega Drive.

“We are excited to be launching these amazing and beloved classic games in time for the holidays. The team has worked tirelessly to bring them to the platform in their original formats. These titles hold a special place in gaming history, and now they’re more accessible than ever, playable across multiple devices through our platform. We look forward to celebrating these timeless adventures with our global community,” said Antstream’s Steve Cottam.

Antstream’s community functions will allow for challenges and speed runs.

More Disney games are coming to the platform soon, with the press release mentioning Goof Troop, The Little Mermaid, and Bonkers. Capcom’s Goof Troop is something of a hidden gem, so it’ll definitely be a welcome addition when it arrives.