Square-Enix’s FANTASIAN Neo Dimension fails to enter UK retail charts

Despite it being the typically busy winter period, the UK top 40 features no new entries for a second week running. This means it’s a no-show for Square-Enix’s FANTASIAN Neo Dimension, which received a physical release on both PS5 and Switch. It didn’t even manage to make the lower end of the Switch top 20, which is mostly populated by older titles.

There was just one new arrival within the individual format charts – Indiana Jones and the Great Circle at #10 in the Xbox Series top ten. Presumably, this was a combination of the £89.99 Premium Edition and the £189.99 Collector’s Edition, both of which released on Friday. The standard edition is out today.

The UK’s top ten is largely unchanged. EA Sports FC 25 is no.1, followed by Hogwarts Legacy, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Nintendo Switch Sports, Super Mario Party Jamboree, Sonic X Shadow Generations, Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and finally Minecraft at #10. Astro Bot and Super Mario Bros. Wonder both dipped out of the top ten, with Spider-Man 2 and Echoes of Wisdom taking their place.

In the Switch chart, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is no.1. EA Sports FC 25 rules the roost elsewhere, except for the Xbox One chart which sees Hogwarts Legacy on top.

If you’re here for hot 3DS chart news, hold onto your hat. There’s a top six this week, featuring launch title Nintendogs + Cats: Golden Retriever at no.1, followed by Pacman & Galaga Dimensions, Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth, Super Mario Maker, LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham, and Culdcept Revolt at #6. For those unaware, the 3DS chart usually comprises of only 2-3 titles, making this quite the surprise.