A new version of Speedball launched today in early access

Rebellion has released a surprise revival of the Bitmap Brothers’ futuristic sports game Speedball – something of an icon when it comes to UK gaming history, closely associated with the Amiga in particular.

Speedball is available now in early access on PC for £14.99/$17.99. Taking place in 2138, it sees two teams of cybernetically augmented players go head-to-head in a violent future sport. You’ll need to master speed passing, coordination, and shooting while taking your team’s strengths, weaknesses and cybernetic augmentations into account. Brutal takedowns are an integral feature, presented using a slow-mo camera. Some arenas now have specific obstacles too.

Rebellion has laid out a 12 month road map ahead of a full release, with a draft system, a career mode, leaderboards, and skill-based matchmaking planned for the future, along with new skins.

They’re keen to listen to feedback to assist with updates, which is always pleasing to see. We imagine a console release will happen after exiting early access – but with that lengthy roadmap in place, don’t hold your breath.