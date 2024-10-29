Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 enters the UK chart at no.1, while Sonic X Shadow Generations settles for #3

Last week saw a battle between Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and SEGA’s Sonic X Shadow Generations at retail. Despite not being available on Switch, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 was the biggest-selling of the two, effortlessly topping the UK’s top 40 retail chart.

The Activision publisher shooter also took no.1 in the PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series charts. Super Mario Party Jamboree remained the Switch’s no.1, while The Sims 4: Horse Ranch topped the PC retail chart. Just say neigh.

EA Sports FC 25 held onto #2 in the multiformat top 40, with Sonic X Shadow Generations settling for #3. SEGA yesterday revealed that 1m copies were sold worldwide at launch.

After topping the chart last week, Super Mario Party Jamboree fell to #4.

Hogwarts Legacy dropped to #5, Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom moved down to #6, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Nintendo Switch Sports held onto #7 and #8, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate re-entered at #9, while Minecraft took #10.

DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered, and Undisputed all exited the top ten, meanwhile, now at #20, #21, and #26 respectively.

The belated physical release of Alan Wake II also managed to enter the top 40, showing up at a respectable #12. It also took #6 in the PS5 chart and #4 in the Xbox Series top ten.

For reasons unknown to us, a bunch of older Warner Bros. published titles for PS4 re-entered the top 40, including Batman: Arkham Knight (#14), Mad Max (#19), Mortal Kombat X (#24) and Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor (#29.) Presumably they were heavily discounted somewhere.

GfK managed to compile a (top two) 3DS chart this week too, in which launch title Rayman 3D is no.1 and 2015’s Kung Fu Panda: Legendary Legends is at #2. Talk about going beyond the call of duty.