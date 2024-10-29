Seasons bleepings – TAITO Milestones 3 launches 10th December

It looks like we’re in for some retro action this December, with TAITO Milestones 3 set to launch on 10th Dec. This is, as it happens, the same day the scrolling beat’em up Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind is out. A potentially expensive day for retro diehards!

TAITO Milestones 3 is due both digitally and physically, with pre-orders on the eShop currently featuring 10% off.

As per past Milestones collections, ten titles are included. Here’s a list:

Bubble Bobble (1986)

Rainbow Islands (1987)

Cadash (1989)

Rastan Saga (1987)

Rastan Saga 2 (1988)

Champion Wrestler (1989)

Runark (1990)

Warrior Blade (1991)

Thunder Fox (1990)

Dead Connection (1992)

You may know Runark as GROWL – a scrolling brawler based around freeing wild animals from poachers. Like a handful of other games present here, it’s often considered a cult classic. Bubble Bobble and Rainbow Islands, meanwhile, are outright classics – something very few would dispute. It’s looking like the best collection yet, all told.