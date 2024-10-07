Montezuma’s Revenge – The 40th Anniversary Edition is coming to Steam, Switch physical pre-orders imminent

eastasiasoft – best known for their weekly indie drops, mostly of the 2D shooter variety – are readying Montezuma’s Revenge – The 40th Anniversary Edition for Steam. Announced for consoles some time ago, the Switch version is about to gain a physical release too.

Montezuma’s Revenge – The 40th Anniversary Edition is due out next year, somehow missing the actual 40th anniversary. This early challenging Aztec-themed platformer debuted in 1983.

This new rendition features 100 stages – the amount originally planned – along with new 2.5D visuals and the chance to play as either Pedro or his sister Rosita.

The Switch limited edition will be available from PlayAsia with pre-orders opening 10th October. Limited to 2,000 units, it’ll feature a manual, soundtrack CD, numbered certificate, and a key-shaped USB drive containing the previously unreleased Montezuma’s Revenge: Director’s Cut.

Programmed by Robert Jaeger, the original Montezuma’s Revenge was released on almost a dozen different formats, selling over half a million copies. The 1989 Master System version is generally seen as the best iteration, should you want to try it before this anniversary edition.