Until Dawn enters the UK retail chart at #14, top three unchanged

The UK retail chart top ten merely sees a shuffle this week, with no new arrivals. In fact, the top three remains completely unchanged. This means EA Sports FC 25 is the UK’s no.1 for a second week running, followed by Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and Astro Bot.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – which is close to spending 400 weeks in the UK top 40 – climbs to #4, Nintendo Switch Sports re-enters the top ten at #5, while Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 charges back up to #6. Hogwarts Legacy and Minecraft fell a position each, now at #7 and #8.

Sonic Superstars re-entered at #9 following a price cut. The speedy side-scroller was recently available for around £15 on Amazon. Then at #10 it’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

EA Sports FC 24 and GTA V exited the top ten, meanwhile. And yes, this did mean that both EA Sports FC games were in the top ten last week. Last year’s edition has been heavily discounted.

The top 40 also saw two new arrivals. At #14 it’s Sony’s remake of Until Dawn, which also debuted at #4 in the PS5 chart. Then at #39 SpongeBob Squarepants: The Patrick Star Game makes an appearance, failing to appear elsewhere – not even within the Switch top 20.

GfK went out of their way to compile a 3DS chart this week too, even though a single game was sold through retail – Harvest Moon: Skytree Village, from 2017. Chances are the amount of copies sold can be counted on one hand.