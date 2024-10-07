Out this week: Silent Hill 2, Metaphor: ReFantazio, DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO, Starship Troopers, Sky Oceans, more

In an ideal world, Konami would’ve allowed continued development of Kojima Productions’ Silent Hills and put the franchise back on track some ten years ago, ready to go toe-to-toe with Capcom’s Resident Evil remakes. Skip forward to this week, and the Japanese publisher has made the first steps at putting things right – the Silent Hill 2 remake, developed by Blooper Team, has been very well received by critics, currently boasting an 87% Metacritic score. It’s easily the next best thing to Kojima’s Silent Hill we never received back in 2015.

It seems SEGA also has a hit on their hands with the Atlus developed RPG Metaphor: ReFantazio, which shares Persona’s lavish presentation. It takes place in a medieval fantasy realm that mirrors the real world, with the storyline centred on a royal election. Look out for it on PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series this Friday. DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO is set for release on the same day, intended to be a spiritual successor to the Budokai and Tenkaichi games, providing an astonishing 180 playable characters – including faces from the DBZ movies.

We aren’t out of the RPG woods yet. Blizzard are launching the Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred expansion, which adds a Spiritborn class, new PvE co-op challenges, and more recruitable mercenaries. Then there’s PQube’s immeasurably more colourful airborne adventure Sky Oceans: Wings for Hire, influenced by SEGA’s cult classic Skies of Arcadia.

If you prefer adventures more melodramatic, there’s Last Time I Saw You – a coming-of-age tale involving a village with a secret – and the tear jerking To the Moon, which sees two doctors trekking through a dying man’s memories.

Then there’s the 16-player co-op FPS Starship Troopers: Extermination – which was well received on PC – a belated Switch conversion of the above average giant robot brawler UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of the Wolves, and the child friendly racing/combat hybrid TRANSFORMERS: Galactic Trials from Outright Games. LEGO Harry Potter Collection also gains a native PS5/Xbox Series release.

As it’s spooky season there are a few horror games too, including the 16-bit style Camp Sunshine, an Xbox release of the puzzle-based My Big Sister: Remastered, the monstering capturing Necro Story, and the H. P. Lovecraft interactive story collection Dagon: Complete Edition. Cthulhu definitely deserves a break from the gaming world.

