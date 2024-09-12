Superhero smash ‘em up UNDEFEATED launches on PS5 for free

After notching up 2m downloads on Steam, indie publisher Chorus has released the energetic superhero game UNDEFEATED on PS5 for free.

How? Why? Well, UNDEFEATED was created by three students studying at Japan’s Vantan Game Academy and serves as a teaser for the bigger and more ambitious UNDEFEATED: Genesis, set to release in 2025 and become a series.

The trailer shows a rather non-descript superhero flying around a city, bashing armoured bad guys, extinguishing fires, punching fireballs, and flying through rings in a manner that would make Superman jealous. It seems they’re a jack of all trades superhero, with a multitude of super powers rather than just one or two.

In addition to patrolling the streets, destruction and flight challenges feature, along with a mid-air boss battle.

“We want to showcase what this talented team can do and get fans excited for the first full game in the series, UNDEFEATED: Genesis, scheduled to launch in 2026,” said Chorus’ CEO.

It’s doubtful it’ll keep anyone busy until Genesis releases, but it may make a wet weekend less dull. At the very least it’ll keep the kids quiet for an hour or two. You can’t say fairer than that.