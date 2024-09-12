MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection, Caravan SandWitch, Yars Rising, Wild Bastards, and Deep Beyond hit the Switch

Although not far off from being full price, it’s doubtful many gamers will feel taken for a ride with MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection. That license renewal likely didn’t come cheap, either.

This beat’em up package includes seven titles from the late ‘90s and early noughties, including the frequently requested fan favourite Marvel Vs. Capcom 2. Capcom has had the decency to include scrolling brawler The Punisher too, which is something of a rarity. Every game can be played online with rollback code, while the high score challenge mode has online leaderboards. A gallery and music player also feature.

LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW RePOP is another re-release due this week, originally gracing the PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2012. It’s a hack and slasher starring a chainsaw-welding cheerleader, with a comical tone and eccentric presentation. This is a remaster of sorts with faster combat and a few other small improvements. The PS5 version is averaging 7/10 review scores currently.

Keeping on the subject of retro – not that we consider the Xbox 360 retro just yet – Atari is back with Yars Rising – a Metroidvania developed by WayForward set in the Yars Revenge universe. The first batch of reviews isn’t too encouraging, suggesting it’s barely above average – a typical example of the genre, with the Yars’ influences mostly restricted to hacking mini-games. Bah.

After a lengthy hiatus from gaming, the Rugrats are back on consoles this week too. Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland is, we kid you not, a new NES game intended to rouse nostalgia – had this existed in the ‘90s, it would’ve been a reasonably late release for the humble console. It takes inspiration from Konami’s original TMNT game, featuring character switching and unique character traits. It can also be played with a HD overlay with modern cartoony visuals. We awarded it a 7/10 earlier this week. It’s a very good modern NES game, but today’s youth may be left a little unimpressed with the simple mechanics.

This week’s EGGCONSOLE release, meanwhile, is Nihon Falcom’s RPG Dragon Slayer: The Legend of Heroes – presented with an English ‘how to play’ section. £5.39 seems reasonable, although keep in mind that the game itself is untranslated.

Deep Beyond is another we’ve reviewed, taking the form of a short story lasting around an hour, commencing with a deep sea dive to locate pirate treasure. The action is viewed from first person, and the female protagonist is accompanied by her faithful dog. Although a few puzzles feature, there isn’t much to get your teeth into. Its brevity is its only major flaw though; it’s actually quite nicely presented.

Flying under the radar somewhat is Caravan SandWitch, a laid-back adventure with a sci-fi undertone, where you can explore either by van or on foot. Best not to kick back for too long though – there’s a missing person to find. Also on the cosier side of things are the city builder Fabledom, and the magical garden creator Garden Witch Life. On the other hand, Selfloss promises an emotional tale, set on a whale-worshiping fantasy island.

Then there’s the pixel art platforming sequel Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines, which sees the original’s hairy hero Pablo team up with newcomer Luna. Luna brings new weapons along for the ride, while Pablo sticks to his trusty grappling hook. Boss battles, bonus rounds, and time trial modes feature.

This remarkably busy week sees a few other noticeable new releases, including the strategic gang blastin’ FPS Wild Bastards – a successor to the sleeper hit Void Bastards – the exceedingly colourful rogue-like action-platformer Elsie, 2D psychological horror Edge of Sanity, the co-op focused tower climber Crossy Road Castle, and the doubtlessly risqué Jackbox Naughty Pack. Oh la la.

New Switch eShop releases

LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW RePOP – £37.99

Throw logic to the wind and embrace your instincts! The legendary zombie hunter Juliet is finally back!

Lollipop Chainsaw, which sold 1.24 million copies worldwide, is back with the latest graphics!

The cheerleader Juliet, born into a family of zombie hunters, uses her trusty chainsaw to rip and tear through the undead! But now that RePOP adds speedier chainsaw action and auto-fire for her chainsaw blaster, the action never slows down till the very end! And it’s not just the gameplay that’s been improved, the visuals and soundtrack have been powered up too! Don’t miss out on this unparalleled zombie hunting adventure!

Yars Rising – £24.99

In WayForward’s experienced hands, the Yars franchise becomes an expansive mystery solved through 2D platforming action. Take control of the young hacker Emi Kimura, who is hired by a mysterious patron to infiltrate the shadowy QoTech corporation. Run, jump, sneak, and hack your way through challenges as you slowly unravel a complex secret shrouded in intrigue.

Emi grows in power throughout her adventure, allowing her to retrace her steps and reach previously inaccessible and secret areas. Her evolving hacking skills are critical to solving stimulating minigames that reference the innovative gameplay from the Atari 2600 title Yars’ Revenge.

MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics – £39.99

Jump into this collection of arcade classics from the fan-favorite Marvel and Capcom crossover games!

Dive into an action-packed lineup consisting of seven unique titles, including heavy hitters like X-MEN VS. STREET FIGHTER, and MARVEL vs. CAPCOM 2 New Age of Heroes. The collection also includes the rare beat ’em up game, THE PUNISHER.

Each game in the collection can be played online or co-op!

Whether you’re new to the series or you played back in the arcades, players of all levels can enjoy these timeless classics together!

Caravan SandWitch – £22.49

In Caravan SandWitch, embark on a journey across a Sci-Fi Provence-like world, driven by a mystery through your missing sister that unfolds with each step you take.

Interact with the communities on Cigalo, help them with their tasks and meet new people along the way. Take your time to explore the world, whether in your van or on foot.

Life is simple: no combat, no death, no timer, just you, your van, and the world.

Fabledom – £22.49

Welcome, your Highness! A vast land awaits your settlers and is ready to be colonized.

Fabledom offers an accessible and intuitive way of playing City builders, no excel sheets nor optimization is required to build yourself a kingdom.

Set in a strange world where Fairytales became reality, you will witness the growth of your village; follow your citizens’ lives and watch the rise and fall of your relationships with the neighboring kingdoms.

Wild Bastards – £27.99

The spiritual successor to the epic strategy-shooter Void Bastards, Wild Bastards is a hybrid FPS/strategy game with heart-pounding tactical combat, detailed management systems, and a roguelike campaign. Saddle up and lead the most notorious outlaws in the galaxy to discover the fabled Homestead in the stars.

From the veteran team behind Void Bastards and Card Hunter, Wild Bastards has you travel from planet to planet to recruit, manage and gun sling with a team of 13 outlaws, each of whom has their own weaponry, special power, and growth tree. On planets, you’ll wrangle loot and start showdowns that are then played out in intense, bite-sized shootouts.

The Wild Bastards were the most deadly gang in the galaxy until a posse from the puritanical magnate Jebediah Chaste eliminated one outlaw after another. Faced with their own mortality, the two remaining members have teamed up with the Drifter, a mysterious sentient spacecraft, to find and resurrect the dead gang members as they flee to the mythical Homestead.

Besiege – £19.99

Besiege is a physics-based building game in which you construct medieval siege engines and lay waste to immense fortresses and peaceful hamlets. Build a machine that can crush windmills, wipe out battalions of brave soldiers, and transport valuable resources, defending your creation against cannons, archers, and whatever else the desperate enemies have. Create a trundling behemoth, take clumsily to the skies, and cause carnage in fully destructible environments. Ultimately, you must conquer every Kingdom by crippling their castles and annihilating their men and livestock, in as creative or clinical a manner as possible!

METRO QUESTER | OSAKA – £17.99

METRO QUESTER | OSAKA is a dungeon exploration RPG based in a post-apocalyptic futuristic world created by the manga artist Kazushi Hagiwara, with a deep game system designed by Hironori Kato that offers the excitement and surprises reminiscent of 1980s computer games through hack and slash.

Moving the location to the city of water, Osaka, it features 32 characters and 8 classes, enjoyable combo skills, numerous customizable weapons, a bestiary, and features like NEW GAME+ for replayability, offering plenty of depth for dedicated gamers.

Selfloss – £24.99

Selfloss is an emotional adventure game set in a Slavic-inspired whale-worshiping fantasy land. The old healer Kazimir makes an epic journey by boat and on foot in search of a ritual that can cure his soul wound. Meet memorable characters and use the light of your magic staff to fight Miasm – the mysterious affliction taking over the world.

Elsie – £19.99

Elsie is a technicolour, hyperkinetic, rogue-like action-platformer filled with procedurally generated levels, an army of robots to blast through, and a wide scope of items and weaponry to make each run as unique as possible. Master countless magitek weapons and abilities in order to embrace the chaos.

Edge of Sanity – £16.74

Edge of Sanity is a psychological survival horror game set in the unforgiving wilderness of Alaska featuring hand-crafted 2D art and intense atmosphere inspired by the Cthulhu Mythos.

You were part of a resupply team helping scientists working in the Alaskan field lab. Finding the site devoid of humanity, you stumble upon horrifying creatures and during the escape your group splits up. You barely made it out alive and managed to set up a provisional camp. It’s time to get to the bottom of what happened.

Explore hostile caves, forgotten mines and hidden laboratories in search of precious resources for you and other survivors. Look for clues to uncover the dark secrets of the mysterious PRISM organization and unveil the real story behind their experiments.

Each day in this remote area is a tough fight for survival. Limited food and supplies, and your sanity being stretched to the edge. Be prepared to improvise and look for any advantage you might have against various monstrosities. It’s all up to you whether the darkness fully consumes you or you manage to cling on to what remains of your sanity.

Deep Beyond – £8.99

In the short story “Deep Beyond,” dive into a world of mystery and adventure alongside Lilly as she embarks on her quest. Explore ancient wrecks, solve intricate puzzles, and uncover the secrets of her past as you journey through the depths of the ocean.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Reckoning of New York – £17.99

Explore the nighttime of New York City in modern nights, where the delicate balance of power hangs by a thread. Navigate the treacherous waters of vampiric politics as you contend with the ever-shifting landscape between the Camarilla and Anarchs. In a city where every move could mean the difference between eternal unlife and final death, will you carve out your own destiny amidst the chaos or will your ambition spell your doom?

NanoApostle – £16.99

Deep within the bowels of a shadowy research facility, Anita, a girl birthed from experimental procedures, is implanted with the sentient nanomechanical entity known as ‘Apostle’. Working together with her nanite allies Anita must defeat a series of dangerous prototype bio-weapons as she searches for a way to break free from her nightmarish prison.

Doomsday Paradise – £13.99

Doomsday Paradise is a goofy, multiplayer dating sim about finding love before the apocalypse. With over 100 different endings and 12 different singles to woo- no two games will ever be the same.

Line Time – £5.29

The only goal of the game is to push the ball to its destination. Sounds easy, right? Then buckle up, because you’re in for a real challenge.

Choose between up to five directions to move the ball: up, down, left, right and stop. Arrange your movements in the correct order and see how the ball reacts to your commands in a turn-based environment.

10-Second Ghost – £8.09

Whimsical Puzzles: This game challenges your intellect with a wide array of time-centric puzzles in over 70 levels, including magnets, lasers or even something that can stop the ticking timer.

Customers From Hell – £7.99

Punch in for this intense wave-survival game where you have to defend the store, eliminate deranged customers, and upgrade your base.

Each wave of shoppers becomes more and more challenging as the customers gets more aggressive. Protect your supplies and base, build barricades, traps, upgrades, weapons and survive for as long as possible!

Survive the incoming waves of buying-frenzied zombie-like customers before they ruin your day.

DeliSpace – £9.99

Deliver packages… in space! Test your agility by navigating through different galaxies carrying diverse packages. Upgrade your ship and hone your skills to beat challenges of deep space that await you!

Alian Planet – £1.10

Alien Planet is a 2D Sci-fi horror action ADV.

Avoid the attacking aliens and use your gun to defeat them and survive.

After clearing the game, the challenge mode is released. Aim for a high score while enhancing your weapons.

Nubla – £8.99

Throughout this first chapter of Nubla the underlying theme of our game is the construction of identity, something that we will discover from conceptualizing inspired by the art, many challenges in the form of puzzles that we face, discovering the forgotten world of Nubla.

Nubla 2 – £11.69

Nubla 2, as its predecessor, not only combines the narrative of the videogame and the concepts behind art and pictures in the Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum, but rather to tell us much more: If the recurring theme in Nubla was the search for identity and memory, now the subject of borders, time and space, which makes us all refugees in a world that is no longer ours will be the main theme of Nubla 2.

Eden Genesis – £22.49

Eden Genesis is a platform game focused on fast-paced trials, quick reflexes, and a rich story in a cyberpunk world dominated by neon lights and corporations. Take control of Leah, a young cyborg lady, and overcome challenging trials to liberate her corrupted mind!

Crossy Road Castle – £17.99

Climb castles with the Crossy Road crew in this adventurous multiplayer arcade platformer.

Shoot out of cannons, ride rainbows, and make your way through a maze of never-ending levels. Bring your friends into the fray with co-op mode for even more chaotic fun!”

Kiki – A Vibrant 3D Platformer – £4.49

Put your platforming prowess to the test as you navigate vibrant 3D obstacle courses in first-person perspective! Kiki is a fast-paced action experience that’s laser-focused on precision platforming skills. Run and jump while dodging treacherous traps, collecting stars and trophies, finding keys to unlock gates and more, all set to a pumping chiptune soundtrack!

Grapple Dogs: Cosmic Canines – £12.99

More dogs = more action! Mysterious newcomer Luna joins the adventure, with her weaponry adding exciting new gameplay features to the fray. Alternate between playing as the swingin’ hero Pablo and the shoot-first-ask-questions-later anti-hero Luna.

The pettable, adventurous, acrobatic pup Pablo returns, with his trusty grappling hook allowing him to zip across levels and worlds throughout the cosmos, completing tricky challenges and platforming tests, along with new powers and new friends.

Garden Witch Life – £26.99

You’re a little witch from the big city who has just lost her job. Life didn’t go as you’d expected, but now you can start anew on a tiny island full of possibilities!

Grow your own magical garden, decorate your ancient treehouse, care for cute creatures, and make friends along the way.

Cook delicious new recipes using homegrown ingredients and be part of a wonderful community working together to make it thrive!

Hard Time III – £14.99

Create your own inmate and see how long you can survive in a sprawling facility, where hundreds of fellow prisoners are trying to get through each day in real-time. Develop relationships with an advanced dialogue system that allows you to start conversations before the drama comes to you. Should you choose violence, a combat system perfected by wrestling lets you express yourself with your fists! Hundreds of fully interactive props can be equipped in either hand as tools or weapons – including mind-blowing gunplay that allows you to shoot at ANY moment. Reinforced by a creative crafting system, you’ve only ever run out of ammo when you’ve run out of ideas.

The Hokkaido Serial Murder Case: The Okhotsk Disappearance ~Memories in Ice, Tearful Figurine~ – £37.99

A Nipopo doll sheds a tear—another soul is sheds its mortal coil.

One morning, a man’s body is found floating in the Tokyo bay.

He’s estimated to be in his forties.

But the incident doesn’t stop here. It moves to Hokkaido’s cities: Kushiro, Abashiri, Shiretoko, Monbetsu…

A second and third murder link the northern island to Tokyo.

The Okhotsk Disappearance is a graphic adventure game where you play as a police detective.

Your job is to find the truth behind the serial murders with the help of your subordinates.

To do so, you have a command interface with 14 actions, such as “Change Location” and “Ask someone”.

Celestia: Chain of Fate – £24.99

Celestia: Chain of Fate is a romance-fantasy visual novel that delivers a captivating player driven narrative.

The perfect life you’ve known as a daughter of a Duke is about to change forever. With the revelation of your new hybrid identity, as a descendant of Angelus and Daemon, you must learn to live in a new world.

Compelled to accept an invitation to the Academy of Celestia to explore the world of magic, you must set out on a fresh journey in a world filled with demons and angels.

Just 1 Minute! Memory Test with Masterpieces – £2.24

This game lets you enjoy classic masterpieces while sharpening your observation and memory skills.

EGGCONSOLE Dragon Slayer: The Legend of Heroes PC-8801mkIISR – £5.39

“Dragon Slayer,” a flagship series from Nihon Falcom, saw its sixth installment released in 1989 in Japan as the command-type RPG “Dragon Slayer: The Legend of Heroes.”

While the “Dragon Slayer” series was known for its innovative game systems, this entry took a significant turn, focusing on captivating scenarios and world-building. The gameplay is very straightforward, featuring a traditional encounter system and command-based combat, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable experience. This new system was highly popular and eventually led to the series continuing under the title “The Legend of Heroes,” dropping the “Dragon Slayer” name.

Aidan In Danger – £7.19

Aidan in Danger is an exciting platform game where the player takes on the role of Aidan, a young red-haired elf whose main weapon is a slingshot. Tasked with protecting Drakor, the last dragon on Earth, Aidan must navigate challenging levels, face dangerous monsters, travel to the future, and thwart the plans of an interdimensional villain aiming to dominate the world. With immersive gameplay, impressive graphics, and a compelling story, the player embarks on an epic journey filled with danger, courage, and heroism. Join Aidan on his mission to save Drakor and restore peace to the land!

Jackbox Naughty Pack – £19.69

We’ve Seen How You Play Our Games

We know you’ve been begging to burst out of the box. It’s time to set your party aflame with a brand new pack of three adult party games that will bring some harmless heat to your next weekend hang with friends. It’s the perfect pack for your next college party, grown-up game night, bachelor/ette celebration, or hump day gathering.

Play with your phone or tablet – no special controller required. All three games support 3 to 8 players and 10,000 audience members.

We’re spreading the love around the world. All Jackbox Naughty Pack games can be played in English, French, Italian, German, Castilian or Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese.

GoobnBalloonsDX – £8.69

An arcade shoot ’em up with a twist! Pop increasingly intense hordes of balloons, unlock characters with unique abilities, and go on an adventure spanning multiple worlds! Complete a variety of challenges along the way, unlocking various levels which provide unique obstacles.

Pixel Game Maker Series The Willow Man – £6.00

The Willow Man is a survival horror game where you take on the shoes of Rin.

Rin and her friends decide one day to explore a house on the hill. Rumours have spread about that place. Some say evil dwells there. Unfazed by this they enter and what awaits them is not what they expected. Survive, hide, find a way out before The Willow Man finds you.

Next of Kin – £1.79

Thomas and Martha decide to move to Mjolkebo, a peaceful village in the countryside. Everything seems fine until one day when Thomas wakes up and makes a horrifying discovery – Martha is gone.

Next of Kin is an emotional cinematic 2D game that follows Thomas’s endeavors to find his lost wife, Martha.

Samurai Kento – £4.99

Play as an elder Samurai in this mini action RPG based on Feudal Japan, and save your people from evil yokai monsters!

Kento is a samurai who defended his homeland from evil forces known as yokai many years ago. Now those demonic creatures have returned and it’s time once again for a brave warrior to take up the samurai sword. Travel through four different biomes based on Feudal Japan. Along the way, you’ll face the dangerous yokai while searching for the legendary four golden scrolls.

Only once the all-powerful yokai master is defeated will peace return to Japan.

Moe Waifu H Genius – £4.49

Meet 5 lovely female maidens and impress them with your rhythm and memory skills! Moe Waifu H Genius is a simple and addictive action puzzler where your goal is to memorize sequences as icons are activated on-screen, then replay the sequence in matching order. Execute sequences correctly, and you’ll earn the hearts of your beautiful companions! There are 15 stages to master, each with multiple rounds of gradually increasing challenge.

Nimbusfall – £5.39

Step into the shoes of the last survivor of a race decimated by The Moon, now seeking to settle the score with the culprit of its extinction. But what secrets does The Moon hold?

Uncover the truth as you face 25 challenging bosses that will test your combat skills. Are you ready to unravel the mysteries surrounding your past and the fate of your species?

Multiply your abilities! Control a warrior capable of materializing weapons and becoming an unstoppable threat. Delve into the darkness of vengeance and discover how far you’ll go to seek justice.

After each epic showdown, access the Armory, where you’ll find an array of weapons to choose from and upgrade. Will you be brave enough to face the challenges that await you?

Absolute Fear -AOONI- – £8.69

Players take on the role of a younger sister searching for her older sister in a mysterious mansion where AOONI roam.

The clues left behind will help you solve the mysteries of the mansion, which changes one by one.

AOONI, which relentlessly pursues players when it spots them, exerts an overwhelming presence as if it were real.

Experience a completely new AOONI that is created by crouching, looking back, peeking, and other authentic stealth actions, intertwined with a variety of items and mysteries.

Mech Wars – £7.99

Long ago, the Stenian race lived in harmony on the planet Xelarvis, aided by their mechas. However, everything changed when the Kaxeder race arrived. They invaded the world with the intent to destroy and conquer it. The Stenian army was defeated, forcing them to flee and take refuge in an ancient settlement in the frozen region. Hope seemed lost when the adversary began occupying the frozen area—lost, that is, except for a single Stenian pilot who fought back, even if he was alone.

Dare to Spread: Army Turn Based Strategy – £4.99

In this strategy game, we will try to make 6 capitalist countries communist by war, that is, by force. Right economy, together with the administration we will control communist rebel armies. We will try to destroy the enemy armies by purchasing poison gas, aircraft, artillery and paratrooper units. When we defeat 1 enemy country, we will try to defeat the next enemy country and make it communist.

Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland – £22.09

Everyone’s favorite babies are back in action! When Tommy, Chuckie, Phil and Lil see a commercial for the new Reptar video game, they pretend that they’re in a video game of their own. Through the power of imagination, the babies transform Tommy’s house into a video game world full of action, excitement, and adventure. Toggle between beautiful 8-bit and HD art, select your favorite baby and play this neo-retro platformer! Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland can be played solo, or team up with a friend for some two-player co-op fun!

Next week: The Plucky Squire, EA SPORTS FC 25, Matchbox Driving Adventures, The Karate Kid: Street Rumble, BZZZT, Byte The Bullet, I Got Isekai’d into a Shmup, They Came From the Sky 2, Get in the Car, Loser, Core Keeper, A Night on the Farm, Keylocker, Tamagoneko, The Town of Nie, The Last Shot, Moonless Moon, Hunt and Fight: Action RPG, Loddlenaut, No Case Should Remain Unsolved, Atama, Hidden Cats in Berlin, Seasonspree, Stretch Guy, Samurai Katana Rampage Stickman Saga, and Aura of Worlds.