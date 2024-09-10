Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland review

Nostalgia forms the core of this side-scrolling 2D platformer. What we have here is a brand-new NES game – with even a physical NES cartridge release planned – that’s overlayed with cartoon-like HD visuals, complete with the option to toggle between the two visual styles. This two-pronged approach recalls the current state of the toy industry, with many modern toys aimed at both collectors and children. That’s to say, the 8-bit visuals are clearly meant to rouse nostalgia for those who grew up with Nickelodeon’s Rugrats in the ‘90s, while the modern HD visuals are presumably to appeal more towards today’s more discerning youth.

By default, this imaginative adventure is presented using the HD visual filter. In addition to being bright and vibrant, this mode is also in full screen. The visuals are well-drawn and appropriately cartoon-like, but at the same time lack fluidity; everything feels a bit floaty and looks disjointed. I’m guessing this because it’s merely a filter – there’s presumably an NES emulator running in the background, and as such, the game itself is both designed and based on the constraints of the humble NES. Pause the action, and it’s possible to swap to the 8-bit visuals at any time. A choice between modern and chiptune music is given too, even the ability to mix and match.

The developers have managed to pull off a mini-marvel with the NES hardware. There are signs of the NES’ constraints, such as sprite flicker and a limited colour palette – especially for the main cast – but it also pushes the ageing hardware, with one boss having a faux 3D effect and large sprites used for the likes of Didi and Stu Pickles. They’re presumably etched onto the background layer, but still, they look great, and it’s neat how much personality has been crammed into the artwork despite the limited range of animations. Swapping between HD and 8-bit to see how key areas have been rendered using pixel art is a fun diversion.

The story involves the dim-witted diaper wearers being callously teased by Angelica, only for their torment to be temporarily halted by an advert for a new Reptar video game. With no money to buy said “bebeo game” the babies resort to using their imagination to find a bunch of shiny imaginary coins. What then ensues is a jaunt around the Pickle’s homestead, with the sandpit becoming a loosely Egyptian-themed sand world, the fridge housing an impromptu slippery ice realm, and the dark attic acting as a dimly lit castle. Heading to the bedroom transports the toddlers to a dream world where anything goes, while the backyard becomes a jungle with a purple gorilla to defeat. Each stage has four coins to find – with a seldom few hidden – and ends with a boss battle. Presumably due to the license coming with a bunch of stipulations, the developers have had to get creative with the bosses, resulting in them being surprisingly fun. You may recognise a few less-than-friendly faces from the show.

It essentially plays like a combination of Konami’s original TMNT game and Super Mario Bros. 2, complete with a few modern sensibilities. You’re able to swap between Tommy, Chuckie, Phil and Lil at any time, and each has their own health gauge. If one is low on health, it’s vital to swap to another or face being thrown back to a checkpoint. The levels can also be tackled in any order and are non-linear, in the sense that many locations scroll both left and right while featuring doors that lead to different sub-areas. A plastic screwdriver is also needed to unlock the exit – a nod to the cartoon’s intro.

Our quartet of babbling bawlers each have their own stats, with Chuckie having the highest jump and Lil able to glide. Another thing recalling SMB2 is the ability to grab and throw not just objects but enemies too. The first hit stuns a foe, and then they must be thrown off screen or into another enemy to finish ‘em off. Often, stacks of blocks must also be formed to progress, grabbed from one side of the screen and lobbed to the other. This is, however, the game’s only mechanic. Running, jumping, grabbing, and throwing is seemingly as much complexity as the 8-bit game engine allows.

It’s an easy-going experience for the first hour or so, which is perhaps what you’d expect from a Rugrats game. The bosses may call for a retry or two but still go down relatively easily. The final stage, however, closer resembles a typical NES game in terms of difficulty. It’s a mash-up of all the previous stages combined, only with pixel perfect jumping coming into play. That, and the presence of enemies that float across the screen, respawning moments after defeat. The most frustrating of these take the form of Cyndia doll heads that zig-zag in difficult-to-predict patterns. One area has three floating heads to avoid, and a single hit will send your chosen chubby-legged hero into lava. This final stage took me as long as all the other stages combined; and ultimately, it did leave a bit of a sour taste. I guess the developers felt the need to test the mettle of NES diehards at some point, and the final stage was the most logical place to do so.

There’s a degree of replay value, in that not every coin is required to unlock the final area so you may need to mop up anything you’ve missed. The non-linear level design certainly pays dividends here, while also making the experience feel reasonably modern. Had this launched in 1991 alongside the show (1993 in the UK, fact checking fans) it would have likely been very well received by ‘90s gaming critics. It’s a surprisingly good modern NES game, with a few unexpected flourishes. But there is something worth addressing. That 8-bit magic will likely be entirely lost on today’s youth, and the lustre of the HD visuals quickly wanes. Children who have access to the likes of Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Sonic Superstars, and Cuphead may find this rather pedestrian in comparison. You’ll need to be classically trained to appreciate some of its finer points, certainly. If that doesn’t make this a unique proposition, I don’t know what does.

Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland is out 10th September on all formats. Developed by The MIX Games and Wallride.