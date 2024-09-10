Astro Bot flies to the top of the UK retail chart…and Concord appears too

No UK retail chart was published officially last week, but current chart placings show that Ubisoft’s Star Wars Outlaws debuted at no.1 during its launch. We aren’t sure where Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club on Switch placed at launch though, or whether it managed to chart at all – it’s nowhere to be seen this week, not even with the Switch top 20.

This week’s chart does have a surprise in store though. After failing to show up at launch, Sony’s hero shooter Concord managed to enter the top 40 and the PS5 retail charts – just days before the plug was yanked. Presumably, collectors have snapped up remaining copies in the hope that they’ll become rare. It made #21 in the top 40, and #10 in the PS5 top ten. Considering how low physical sales have become in the UK, we’d wager it sold in the hundreds rather than the thousands.

Sony also takes no.1 in the all formats top 40 with the critically acclaimed Astro Bot. Star Wars Outlaws fell to #2, while Hogwarts Legacy and Elden Ring dropped to #3 and #4 (respectively.) At #5 it’s the recently discounted Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. EA Sports FC 24 shifted to #6, Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition held onto #7, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe moved two places to #8, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Edition re-entered the top ten at #9, and then at #10 it’s Minecraft. This means Elden Rings holds two positions in the top ten.

In the Switch, PS4 and Xbox One charts it’s Hogwarts Legacy that remains no.1. Star Wars Outlaws claims the top spot in the Xbox Series chart.

The 3DS chart is reduced to a top three this week, meanwhile, with Etrian Odyssey Untold: The Millennium Girl at no.1, followed by Rayman 3D and Stella Glow.