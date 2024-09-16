Out this week: Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, The Plucky Squire, Broken Sword Reforged, The Karate Kid: Street Rumble, more

With over thirty new releases due on the Xbox Store alone, it’s another busy week for new releases. Quite a curious selection, including anticipated indies, retro inspired titles, and a couple of remasters. EA Sports FC 25 also gains its £99.99 early access edition ahead of next week’s rollout, with a few head starts for eager players, while STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor comes to PS4 and Xbox One. There’s life in these old dogs yet.

Those aforementioned remasters are Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster and Broken Sword – Shadow of the Templars: Reforged. The shopping mall slasher Dead Rising has seen a spit ‘n polish, with enhanced visuals, full voice acting in cut-scenes, auto-saving, and the ability to walk while shooting in third-person. Hopefully these improvements are enough to make it feel more modern. Out of all the Dead Rising games (save for the Wii’s Chop Till You Drop) this is the hardest entry in the series to go back to. Broken Sword – Shadow of the Templars: Reforged meanwhile brings back the classic 1996 point ‘n click adventure with a 4K resolution bump and remastered audio.

Then there’s Devolver Digital’s The Plucky Squire, due on PS Plus Extra at launch. This storybook tale sees our heroes leaping from 2D to 3D, out of their pages and into real-world environments. It’s looking fun and creative, and we can expect dimension hopping to lead to a few surprises. Xbox Game Pass sees a new release debut too, in the form of Train Sim World 5.

Other notable new releases include the Italian folklore inspired Souls-like Enotria: The Last Song – set not in a dark and gothic world, but rather one drenched by sunlight – intriguing reverse horror Atama which is set through the eyes of the enemies, cartoon-like role-player Cricket: Jae’s Really Peculiar Game, the mud churning racer World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing 24, and the cyberpunk rhythmic RPG Keylocker – inspired by Mario & Luigi, no less. Indie hit Balatro gains a retail release, meanwhile, hitting all three formats.

In addition to Broken Sword, retro fans may also want to check out the 2D platformer Byte the Bullet – set inside a virus-ridden computer – the 16-bit style Metroidvania MindSeize, low poly first-person horror A Night On The Farm, the well received Wario Ware-inspired mini game collection pureya. There’s the side-scrolling pixel art brawler The Karate Kid: Street Rumble too, featuring twelve stages based on the ‘80s trilogy, and four player local co-op.

Matchbox Driving Adventures may be of interest to some also, featuring vehicles based on the toy line and a bunch of rescue missions set across six environments. A quick look online suggests the last Matchbox game was in 2006 on the humble GBA.

New multiformat releases

The Plucky Squire

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

Broken Sword – Shadow of the Templars: Reforged

Matchbox Driving Adventures

The Karate Kid: Street Rumble

STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor (Xbox One/PS4)

EA SPORTS FC 25 Ultimate Edition

World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing 24

Keylocker

The Last Shot

A Night on the Farm

Andromeda Survivors

Atama

Byte The Bullet

DROS

Paper Plane Arena – Lost Places

MindSeize

Morkull Ragast’s Rage

They Came From the Sky 2

Home Safety Hotline

pureya

Paladin’s Passage

The House of Da Vinci 3

New on PSN

Enotria: The Last Song

Cricket: Jae’s Really Peculiar Game

Cosmic Paradox: Noire

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3

Moo & Move

Melobot – A Last Song

New on Xbox Store

Train Sim World 5

Cozy Designer

Dark Elven Legacy

Elasto Mania II

Hidden Cats in Berlin

Between Horizons

The House of Da Vinci 3

Pneumata

Welcome to Empyreum

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Balatro Special Edition

The Karate Kid: Street Rumble

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe

Pretty Girls Game Collection IV

The Last Faith: The Nycrux Edition

Matchbox Driving Adventures

Next week: EA SPORTS FC 25, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports, Iron Meat, REYNATIS, EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: WORLD BROTHERS 2, Shadows of Doubt, Games Advent Calendar 2024, Super Mombo Quest, Bloomtown: A Different Story, ZombFarm, Creepy Tale: Some Other Place, Beyond Galaxyland, and….egg boy.