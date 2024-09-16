Out this week: Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, The Plucky Squire, Broken Sword Reforged, The Karate Kid: Street Rumble, more

With over thirty new releases due on the Xbox Store alone, it’s another busy week for new releases. Quite a curious selection, including anticipated indies, retro inspired titles, and a couple of remasters. EA Sports FC 25 also gains its £99.99 early access edition ahead of next week’s rollout, with a few head starts for eager players, while STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor comes to PS4 and Xbox One. There’s life in these old dogs yet.
Those aforementioned remasters are Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster and Broken Sword – Shadow of the Templars: Reforged. The shopping mall slasher Dead Rising has seen a spit ‘n polish, with enhanced visuals, full voice acting in cut-scenes, auto-saving, and the ability to walk while shooting in third-person. Hopefully these improvements are enough to make it feel more modern. Out of all the Dead Rising games (save for the Wii’s Chop Till You Drop) this is the hardest entry in the series to go back to. Broken Sword – Shadow of the Templars: Reforged meanwhile brings back the classic 1996 point ‘n click adventure with a 4K resolution bump and remastered audio.
Then there’s Devolver Digital’s The Plucky Squire, due on PS Plus Extra at launch. This storybook tale sees our heroes leaping from 2D to 3D, out of their pages and into real-world environments. It’s looking fun and creative, and we can expect dimension hopping to lead to a few surprises. Xbox Game Pass sees a new release debut too, in the form of Train Sim World 5.
Other notable new releases include the Italian folklore inspired Souls-like Enotria: The Last Song – set not in a dark and gothic world, but rather one drenched by sunlight – intriguing reverse horror Atama which is set through the eyes of the enemies, cartoon-like role-player Cricket: Jae’s Really Peculiar Game, the mud churning racer World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing 24, and the cyberpunk rhythmic RPG Keylocker – inspired by Mario & Luigi, no less. Indie hit Balatro gains a retail release, meanwhile, hitting all three formats.
In addition to Broken Sword, retro fans may also want to check out the 2D platformer Byte the Bullet – set inside a virus-ridden computer – the 16-bit style Metroidvania MindSeize, low poly first-person horror A Night On The Farm, the well received Wario Ware-inspired mini game collection pureya. There’s the side-scrolling pixel art brawler The Karate Kid: Street Rumble too, featuring twelve stages based on the ‘80s trilogy, and four player local co-op.
Matchbox Driving Adventures may be of interest to some also, featuring vehicles based on the toy line and a bunch of rescue missions set across six environments. A quick look online suggests the last Matchbox game was in 2006 on the humble GBA.
New release trailers
The Plucky Squire
Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster
Enotria: The Last Song
Broken Sword – Shadow of the Templars: Reforged
Matchbox Driving Adventures
The Karate Kid: Street Rumble
The House of Da Vinci 3
Train Sim World 5
Cricket: Jae’s Really Peculiar Game
World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing 24
Keylocker
Atama
A Night On The Farm
Byte The Bullet
MindSeize
pureya
Andromeda Survivors
New multiformat releases
- The Plucky Squire
- Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster
- Broken Sword – Shadow of the Templars: Reforged
- Matchbox Driving Adventures
- The Karate Kid: Street Rumble
- STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor (Xbox One/PS4)
- EA SPORTS FC 25 Ultimate Edition
- World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing 24
- Keylocker
- The Last Shot
- A Night on the Farm
- Andromeda Survivors
- Atama
- Byte The Bullet
- DROS
- Paper Plane Arena – Lost Places
- MindSeize
- Morkull Ragast’s Rage
- They Came From the Sky 2
- Home Safety Hotline
- pureya
- Paladin’s Passage
- The House of Da Vinci 3
New on PSN
- Enotria: The Last Song
- Cricket: Jae’s Really Peculiar Game
- Cosmic Paradox: Noire
- Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2
- Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3
- Moo & Move
- Melobot – A Last Song
New on Xbox Store
- Train Sim World 5
- Cozy Designer
- Dark Elven Legacy
- Elasto Mania II
- Hidden Cats in Berlin
- Between Horizons
- The House of Da Vinci 3
- Pneumata
- Welcome to Empyreum
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Balatro Special Edition
- The Karate Kid: Street Rumble
- The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe
- Pretty Girls Game Collection IV
- The Last Faith: The Nycrux Edition
- Matchbox Driving Adventures
Next week: EA SPORTS FC 25, Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed, Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports, Iron Meat, REYNATIS, EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: WORLD BROTHERS 2, Shadows of Doubt, Games Advent Calendar 2024, Super Mombo Quest, Bloomtown: A Different Story, ZombFarm, Creepy Tale: Some Other Place, Beyond Galaxyland, and….egg boy.