The UK retail top ten chart sees a shake-up, including several re-entries

For whatever reason, the official UK retail chart issued today is almost two weeks behind. It’s listed for the week ending 31st Aug, but considering Star Wars Outlaws and Emio – The Smiling Man Famicom Detective Club aren’t present (which reached retailers on Friday) this information appears incorrect. Our best guess is that it’s actually for the week ending 24th Aug – there was no UK chart published last Monday due to the bank holiday.

Despite EA Sports FC 25 launching at the end of the month, the soon-to-be outdated EA Sports FC 24 remains the UK’s no.1. It appears to be greatly discounted currently, with the Xbox version available for a mere £12.97 on Amazon. Next stop Oxfam.

Position #2 is also a non-mover, occupied by Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The rest of the top ten then sees a bit of a shake-up, with several re-entries. Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition climbed from #16 to #3, Mortal Kombat 11 rose from #14 to #4, while Football Manager 2024 went from #11 to #5. It seems that PC physical releases entering the top ten is something far more common nowadays than in recent years.

Mafia Trilogy makes a surprise appearance at #6 while also topping the PS4 chart, Mortal Kombat 1 dropped to #5 – meaning there are two MK titles in the top ten this week – F1 24 returns to #8, Minecraft fell from #3 to #9, and then at #10 it’s Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 on PS5 – up from #38. The web-swinger also returns to no.1 in the PS5 chart.

And yes, chart providers GfK were still able to compile a 3DS chart this week. Etrian Odyssey Untold: The Millennium Girl is no.1, followed by Luigi’s Mansion, LEGO Batman 3, and Culdcept Revolt. We still haven’t discovered which UK retailer is sitting on a pile of unsold NiS America RPGs.

A second more up-to-date UK retail chart may appear towards the week’s end.