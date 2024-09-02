Cash Cow DX, from the creator of Donut Dodo, launches later this month

Many will testify that Donut Dodo was a near-perfect take on Donkey Kong. For their follow-up, Pixel Games are taking on Mappy with a multi-screen platformer; one that also throws in Sonic-style loops for good measure.

Cash Cow DX promises a challenging experience with no continues. You play as a cow out to steal back their cash from a gang of portly pigs. They’re cash cow, see.

Five stages with bonus rounds feature, along with arcade, speedrun and marathon modes. A ‘turbo’ mode can additionally be unlocked.

Scoring appears to be restricted to local leaderboards only, which is disappointing. The action appears fast and frantic though, and that’s enough to pique our collective interest.

Cash Cow DX is set to launch 26th September on Switch for £5.99.