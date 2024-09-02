Out this week: Astro Bot, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, The Casting of Frank Stone, NBA 2K25, SUNSOFT is Back, more

The dust has only just settled on Black Myth: Wukong and Concord, yet another major PS5 release is already on the horizon. Astro Bot sees the playful robot on a planet-hopping quest to find his lost crew, crammed to the rafters with cameos from other Sony properties. Recent previews were remarkably positive.

PS Plus subscribers can jump into Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions too. Also due on PC and Xbox, it includes single-player, online co-op, and multiplayer PvP modes. The rules of Quidditch have also been tinkered with so that catching the Golden Snitch no longer ends the match; it’s instead worth 30 points. This isn’t the first Quidditch-centric video game – EA released Harry Potter: Quidditch World Cup back in 2003. We guess this makes Quidditch Champions its spiritual successor.

This week also sees the release of NBA 2K25 – which includes The City, a new urban proving ground – Supermassive Games’ choice-based horror and Dead by Daylight spin-off The Casting of Frank Stone, and Capcom’s visually enhanced Ace Attorney Investigations Collection. Following last week’s early access version, Age of Mythology: Retold heads to Game Pass too.

Weirdly, three Sunsoft revivals are due throughout the week, coming from different publishers. 16-bit platforming sequel Aero The Acro-Bat 2 gains an inexpensive re-release via Ratalaika, Gimmick! 2 bounces onto PC and Switch, while the multiformat SUNSOFT is Back! Retro Game Selection brings together three early Famicom titles translated into English for the first time.

If you’re feeling flush, the advanced access editions of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown are due later this week. The former’s Ultimate Edition will run you up £95, while the latter is a slightly more reasonable (although not by much) £79.99.

Then there’s the Malaysian suburb-set supernatural adventure Paper Ghost Stories: Third Eye Open, the twisted escape room escapade Billy’s Game Show, the dirt digging and co-op focused Mining Mechs, budget 3D platformer Elon and the Divine Proof, and the sci-fi cargo hauling sim Star Trucker. The Switch also gains Fitness Boxing feat. HATSUNE MIKU, and a retail release of Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery.

New release trailers

Next week: Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, Funko Fusion, LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW RePOP, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, Selfloss, Wild Bastards, Caravan Sandwitch, UFL, Fabledom, METRO QUESTER , World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing 24 Gold Edition, Yars Rising, Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland, Elsie, Kiki – A Vibrant 3D Platformer, Crossy Road Castle, Snow Scout, Road Defense: Outsiders, Melobot – A Last Song, PICO PARK 2, Edge of Sanity, and Deep Beyond.