Worms Armageddon – Anniversary Edition due out in September, including an interactive museum

Digital Eclipse are giving Team17’s Worms Armageddon the interactive museum treatment in celebration of the fan favourite’s 25th anniversary.

It’s a remaster of sorts, including a redesigned UI, HD graphics options, modern aspect ratios, a new save system, and custom screen filters. Six players can battle online, with cross-gen support that allows for PS5/PS4 owners to play together, as well as Xbox One/Xbox Series.

The museum will chart the history of the series and include interviews with developers of the original and modern Worms games.

The Game Boy Color version of Worms Armageddon will also be playable.

Worms Armageddon – Anniversary Edition, as it’s known, is due out 26th Sept on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Switch. Not long to wait!