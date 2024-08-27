The Spectrum announced for a November release, full game list revealed

After appearing on online retailer’s pre-order lists over the weekend, ahead of a full reveal in Retro Gamer magazine, Plaion and Retro Games Ltd have officially announced The Spectrum – a modern recreation of 1982’s ZX Spectrum.

Set to launch 22nd November for £89.99, The Spectrum includes 48 built-in games, 720p HD output via HDMI, four USB ports for joypads, and a replica of the microcomputer’s famous ‘rubber’ keyboard. All Spectrum models can be emulated, from 16k to 128k.

Modern day conveniences include a 40 second rewind tool, four save states per title, an old-school CRT filter, and the BASIC interface for budding programmers. More importantly, extra games can be added via a USB stick.

The game list looks like it’ll satisfy the most ardent of Spectrum fans, with a mixture of classics and deep cuts.

Here’s the full list:

Alien Girl: Skirmish Edition

Ant Attack

Army Moves

Auf Wiedersehen Monty

Avalon

Bobby Bearing

Cosmic Payback

Devwill Too

Exolon

Fairlight

Firelord

Football Manager 2

Freddy Hardest

The Great Escape

Head over Heels

Highway Encounter

The Hobbit

Horace Goes Skiing

Jack the Nipper

Knot in 3D

The Lords of Midnight

Manic Miner

Match Day II

Movie

Nodes of Yesod

Penetrator

Phantis (Game Over II)

Pheenix

Pyracurse

Quazatron

Robin of the Wood

Saboteur! Remastered

Shovel Adventure

Skool Daze

Snake Escape

Spellbound

Starquake

Starstrike II

El Stompo

Stonkers

TCQ

Target: Renegade

Technician Ted

The Megamix

Tenebra

Trashman

The Way of the Exploding Fist

Wheelie

Where Time Stood Still

“While we’ve enjoyed working on our other retro computers, this is the one that we’ve always really wanted to do. We all remember it fondly from our childhoods, so it was important that we got every detail right, it’s been a real passion project. So many enthusiasts will be excited by the return of this iconic machine, and we don’t want to let them down, so we’ve poured years of exacting detail into our recreation of arguably the most loved home computer of all time”, said Paul Andrews, Managing Director at Retro Games Ltd.

“What a privilege it has been to work with Retro Games on The Spectrum. I remember getting the original for Christmas in 1982 and spending the entire day trying to master ‘Horace Goes Skiing’. My parents couldn’t afford a Commodore 64, but thanks to the accessibility and low price point of its main rival, my friends and I were able to spend magical hours battling it out on ‘Match Day II’ while marveling at the interactivity of ‘The Hobbit’. I’ve been amazed at the feel-good factor associated with this computer, and would like to thank the many community groups who have created a supportive, fun, and vibrant culture around the legacy of The Spectrum. It is these enthusiasts who have laid the foundations for our new machine”, said PLAION’s Marketing Director, Simon Turner.