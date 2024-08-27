The Switch is finally getting a slice of Yakuza action

Talk about a long time coming. SEGA has finally announced an entry in the Yakuza series for Switch. Somewhat logically, it’s Yakuza Kiwami – the remake of the PS2 original.

Yakuza Kiwami sees series star Kazuma Kiryu take the fall for a murder they didn’t commit. After leaving prison ten years later, they find themselves caught in a war waging between the Yakuza clans. All the usual distractions and mini-games feature as you explore a modern day Japan and soak up the drama.

It appears to be released to coincide with Amazon’s Yakuza TV series, set to launch on the eShop on 24th October for a very reasonable £15.99. The game, that is, not the TV show.

The PS4/Xbox One version of Yakuza Kiwami – from 2017 – mostly gained 8/10 review scores from critics. It’s likely SEGA is gearing up to release more games in the series on Switch, and potentially the Switch’s successor.