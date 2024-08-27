Konami’s Castlevania Dominus Collection is out now on all formats

Konami’s Castlevania Dominus Collection wasn’t just announced during today’s Nintendo Direct – it also launched during the presentation too.

This collection brings together the well-received Nintendo DS entries: Castlevania: Dawn of Sorrow, Castlevania: Portrait of Ruin and Castlevania: Order of Ecclesia.

A rewind tool and save states feature, along with a music library and a compendium of in-game items. It’s possible to swap between regional versions of each game, although saves aren’t cross-compatible between regions.

As a bonus, both the original and a reimagined version of Haunted Castle – a not-very-good arcade game inspired by Castlevania – are included too.

Castlevania Dominus Collection is out now on PS5, Xbox Series, Switch and PC. Konami also revealed that Suikoden I&II HD Remaster Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars has a 6th March 2025 release date.