Capcom Fighting Collection 2 hits the ground in 2025, including the seminal Power Stone

Categories Blog, Retro
by

Capcom really wasn’t joking when they said they wanted more of their fighting games to be available on modern consoles. Capcom Fighting Collection 2 has just been announced for PS4, Switch and PC, including the following assortment of 2D and 3D brawlers:

  • Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000 Pro
  • Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001
  • Capcom Fighting Evolution
  • Street Fighter Alpha 3 UPPER
  • Project Justice
  • Power Stone
  • Power Stone 2
  • Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein

Features include an art gallery, music player, mid-game saves, a training mode, screen filters, and rollback netcode for online play.

Capcom also used their airtime during today’s Nintendo Direct to reveal that MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics will launch 12th September. A physical release is planned for November.

It’s still a shame these collections aren’t destined for Xbox. We aren’t sure what Capcom’s line of thought is there.