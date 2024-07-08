Out this week: Alaskan Road Truckers: Highway Edition, Naheulbeuk’s Dungeon Master, Parasol Stars, Ace Combat 7, more

July’s Game Pass drop sees a trio of belated releases hit the Xbox for the first time. From Annapurna Interactive comes the critically acclaimed Neon White, a fast-paced first-person demon-obliterating adventure set beyond the gates of Heaven. Tchia, meanwhile, is an open world physics-driven sandbox taking place on a Tropical archipelago. Then there’s The Case of the Golden Idol, a nonlinear detective game that was also critically acclaimed on PC.
Alaskan Road Truckers: Highway Edition and Naheulbeuk’s Dungeon Master also make the jump from PC to consoles. The former involves becoming a trucking legend, repairing your rig at the roadside, navigating hazardous terrane, and enduring harsh weather conditions. The latter, as the name suggests, takes its inspiration from Bullfrog’s Dungeon Keeper, ergo the Dungeons series. Positively received on Steam, it entails constructing a lair for minions and defending it from fantasy creatures. The Switch also gains Bandai Namco’s Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown as a full price release with a bunch of extra missions and aircraft.
Flying the flag for retro this week, there’s Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III – Taito’s classic and much-loved single screen arcade platformer. Featuring a rewind tool and save states, it’ll set you back around £9.
Other new releases include the viral horror puzzler Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1 on Xbox One, the PSVR 2’s body poppin’ Spin Rhythm XD, turn-based puzzler Prune & Milo, retro-style side scroller Deathchron, Lifeless Planet’s spiritual successor Lifeless Moon, an Xbox version of the pixel art hack ‘n slash RPG Ogre Tale, and a PS4 release of True Virus – a very traditional point ‘n clicker that we couldn’t gel with.
Next week is looking absurdly busy considering the time of year, with another three titles (Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, and Dungeons Of Hinterberg) coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch. Crikey!
New multiformat releases
- Alaskan Road Truckers: Highway Edition
- Naheulbeuk’s Dungeon Master
- Parasol Stars: The Story of Bubble Bobble III
- Prune & Milo
- Ogre Tale
- True Colours – A Date With Deception
- Busway Islands – Puzzle
- Lifeless Moon
- Deathchron
- Hamster Playground
New on PSN
- Spin Rhythm XD
- TimeMelters
- The Boys Escape
- Infinite Inside
- Thief Simulator 2
- True Virus
- Cola Riders
- Let’s Journey
New on Xbox Store
- Neon White
- Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1
- The Case of the Golden Idol
- Tchia
- Disaster Band
- Cosmic Mirage
- DayD: Tower Rush
New Switch retail releases
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition
Next week: Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, Dungeons Of Hinterberg, Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition, Darkest Dungeon II, CLeM, Over Horizon X Steel Empire, SunnySide, Nobody Wants to Die, Let’s School, Magical Delicacy, Shim, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Sweep the Board, EA SPORTS College Football 25, Flock, RPM – Road Punk Mayhem, Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus, Planet Divers, Retaliate, and Dragon Bobby