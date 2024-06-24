Out this week: Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, SMB: Banana Rumble, Beyond Good & Evil, NeoSprint, FROGUN Encore, GRAVEN, more

Last year SEGA released Sonic Superstars the same week as Super Mario Bros. Wonder and went on to report lacklustre sales. This week, Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD and Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble are going head-to-head. While not as heavy hitting as a new mainline Sonic or Super Mario, most are likely to choose Luigi over SEGA’s monkey crew at launch. Unlike Sonic Superstars, Banana Rumble is a Switch exclusive too, limiting the number of copies it’ll sell.

It’s also a busy week for the Switch – and for other formats, all told – with Namco Bandai’s anime tie-in SPYxANYA: Operation Memories and the tropical open-world adventure Tchia: Oléti Edition both launching alongside belated retail releases of Dave the Diver and Citizen Sleeper. We may even see Dave the Diver enter the UK retail charts next Monday, with it currently climbing Amazon’s pre-order page.

Other multiformat releases include Ubisoft’s Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition – with new challenges and a speed running mode – Atari’s top down racer revival NeoSprint, PS1-style throwback platformer Frogun ENCORE, 3D Realm’s dark fantasy FPS GRAVEN, and the exceedingly colourful challenge-based platformer Go Go Jump!! If that wasn’t enough jumping around, there’s the procedurally generated bullet hell platformer FROGUE too.

The PS5 also gains the PSVR2 time-travelling escape-room puzzler Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate, surreal and contemplative sci-fi experience Exo One, and the TV show tie-in Fortress Challenge – Fort Boyard. Then on Xbox there’s the base-building RPG Robin Hood: Sherwood Builders – due on Game Pass at launch – a trio of Garten of Banban titles, and Aimlabs – a training tool for pro first-person shooter players that even has recreations of popular FPS maps. We can’t help but think this would be more beneficial for a keyboard and mouse set-up over an Xbox joypad, though.

Next week: The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak, Bleak Faith: Forsaken, Cyber Citizen Shockman Zero, Bouncy Chicken, Zenless Zone Zero, Scholar’s Mate, Fate Seeker II, and Hot Blood.