EA Sports FC 24 scores another no.1, fending off Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Football fever has helped EA Sports FC 24 claim the UK retail chart’s top spot once more. It also takes no.1 in the PS4 chart – but could not dominate elsewhere, with Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree ruling the roost on PS5 and Xbox Series, also taking #2 in the PC top twenty.

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree also had to settle for #2 in the all formats chart. Sales data isn’t provided, but it would appear to be only narrowly beaten by FC 24. The original Elden Ring, required to play the new content, saw a boost too, climbing from #33 to #15.

Secret Mode’s Still Wakes the Deep surfaced at #10 in the top 40 and #5 in the PS5 chart. There was no retail release for the Xbox version.

The rest of the UK’s top ten merely sees a shuffle. Hogwarts Legacy moved up to #3, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe held onto #4, Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door dropped to #5, Minecraft climbed to #6, GTA V rose to #7, Super Mario Bros. Wonder fell to #8, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III re-entered the top ten at #9.

After debuting at no.1 last week, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance took a tumble to #28.

Over in the incredibly thrilling 3DS chart, meanwhile, a grand total of two titles feature – LEGO Friends at no.1, and Etrian Odyssey Untold: The Millennium Girl at #2. Ergo, they were the only 3DS games sold at retail last week.