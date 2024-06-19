The next two Evercade carts are Data East and Toaplan arcade collections

Ahead of the upcoming Evercade Alpha ‘bar-cade’ tabletop system, the next two Evercade cartridges set for release are both arcade collections.

Toaplan Arcade 3 and Data East Arcade 2 launch on 28th November, with pre-orders going live at the end of September. To clarify, they’ll work on any Evercade system as long as the firmware is current.

Toaplan Arcade 3 is shoot’em up centric and will include the following:

Batsugun

Batsugun Special Version

FixEight

Ghox

Out Zone

Truxton II

Vimana

Data East Arcade 2, meanwhile, boasts a larger selection:

B-Wings

Crude Buster

Edward Randy

Express Raider

Joe & Mac Returns

Last Mission

Midnight Resistance

Peter Pepper’s Ice Cream Factory

Shoot Out

SRD: Super Real Darwin

Super BurgerTime

Trio The Punch: Never Forget Me…

Both collections hold appeal, full of desirable titles. Batsugun, Out Zone, and Truxton II stand out as highlights for Toaplan 3, while Joe & Mac Returns, Crude Buster (aka Two Crude Dudes), Midnight Resistance, and The Cliffhanger: Edward Randy should make Data East 2 shine. The whip cracking Edward Randy (chorkle!) is often championed as a hidden arcade gem, with impressive pixel art. How the earlier Data East games fare today however remains to be seen – the likes of Shoot Out and B-Wings may be showing their age.

We reviewed Piko Interactive Collection 4 yesterday and quite enjoyed its peculiar mix of curios.