Capcom’s Marvel arcade games are coming back in a new collection

MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics will set you back $49.99 when it launches later this year. A slightly steeper price than usual for a retro collection, with the Marvel licenses likely to blame. There’s no denying that it isn’t looking like a worthwhile package though, full of often demanded re-releases.

Seven titles will feature, including the first ever home release of The Punisher:

X-MEN CHILDREN OF THE ATOM

MARVEL SUPER HEROES

MARVEL vs. CAPCOM CLASH OF SUPER HEROES

MARVEL vs. CAPCOM 2 New Age of Heroes

MARVEL SUPER HEROES vs. STREET FIGHTER

X-MEN vs. STREET FIGHTER

THE PUNISHER

Capcom’s knuckling down on online play for this one, including online ranked, casual, and lobby matches, global high score leaderboards, rollback netcode, and a spectator mode.

It’ll also include a music jukebox, in-game museum, new display filters, and a training mode.

The press release simply mentions PC via Steam, PS4, and Switch, so it appears to be skipping Xbox for whatever reason. Look out for it later this year.