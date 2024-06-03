F1 24 enters the UK retail chart at #3

EA’s F1 24 was the one and only new entry in the UK’s latest retail chart, making its debut at a respectable #3 in the all formats top 40, and topping PS5 and Xbox Series charts.

It was Hogwarts Legacy that claimed the top spot, seemingly fuelled by strong sales of the PS4, Xbox One and Switch versions. This means Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door is no longer no.1, ushered to #2.

EA Sports 24 fell to #4. Then at #5, it’s the first of a few Days of Play promotions in the form of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, up from #32. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dropped to #6, Super Mario Bros. Wonder took #7, while Minecraft held onto #8. At #9 it’s the return of Elden Ring, doubtlessly due to the incoming expansion. GTA V rounds off the top ten, up from #17.

Other games benefitting from Sony’s Days of Play sale include The Last of Us Part II: Remastered, Rise of the Ronin, and Gran Turismo 7, all of which re-entered the top 40.

Dragon’s Dogma II, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Alone in the Dark, and The Crew Motorfest all managed to re-enter the lower end of the chart too.