Super Famicom racer Rider’s Spirits finally comes to the West this week

Following on from Shockman, Gynoug, Gley Lancer and others that have slipped our mind, the next Masaya re-release from Ratalaika Games and Shinyuden has been revealed as Bike Daisuki! Hashiriya Kon – aka Rider’s Spirits.

This Mode-7 racer launched in Japan on the Super Famicom in 1994, never making it to the West. While it’s easy to draw comparisons to Super Mario Kart, this is reportedly more of a serious racer, with pitstops, different terrane (dirt, asphalt, ice, etc) and a rearview mirror featuring on top of the screen. Riders can drift and perform ‘wheelies’ with each having their own attributes.

Modes include Rider’s GP, Time Trial, Endurance, and multiplayer Battle Race and Chicken Run modes – with the latter involving stopping before toppling over a gap.

Rider’s Spirits is set to launch on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and Switch on 7th June for £5.99. According to Wikipedia a few European gaming magazines reviewed it on import and scores were generally positive.