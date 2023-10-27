Top Racer Collection hits the tarmac in January, featuring new content

Following on from this week’s VISCO Collection – which brings together seven arcade games – publisher QUByte has lifted the lid on Top Racer Collection, their next retro revival.

If you’re currently scratching your head, Top Racer was originally known as Top Gear and was one of the more popular racing franchises on Super Nintendo. Original publisher Kemco even carried over the series onto N64 and GBA.

We’re getting ahead of ourselves here. This collection includes Top Racer, Top Racer 2, Top Racer 3000, along with Top Racer Crossroads – a crossover (well, duh) with Horizon Chase.

The trailer suggests a package far beyond a bunch of repackaged ROMs, including a new pre-race interface, online play, and a range of new vehicles…including one that looks rather familiar.

Top Racer Collection parks up on all formats on January 11th. The Steam page is now live.