Mega Cat Studios launches Kickstarter for NES platformer The Meating

Talk about perfectly timed. Mere days ahead of Halloween, Mega Cat Studios has launched a Kickstarter for The Meating – a blood-filled NES puzzle platformer crammed full of meat-shaped pixel arrangements.

Kon, a ghost minotaur, is out to retrieve their missing body parts after Gyros, the Greek God of Meat, offers the former gladiator a chance at redemption.

It’s a case of headbutting your way through 40 stages, using various ghostly skills to progress – including pyrokinesis and possession. Combat and exploration both play a part, and a choice of two difficulty modes (Veal and Raw) will feature.

“This is some good beef we’ve cooked up for the fans. Aged well and grilled at just the right temperature, it just needs this last finishing touch before it’s ready to serve!” That’s undoubtedly some mouth-watering news right there!,” said Mega Cat Studios’ Andrew Marsh.

Kickstarter backers will be able to gain Switch codes, posters, limited edition NES carts, and more.