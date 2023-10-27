Our handy, but small, Evercade review index

With the release of the Evercade compatible Super Pocket handhelds fast approaching, now seems like a decent time to round up every Evercade cartridge we’ve reviewed so far.

The total stands at five cartridges, which isn’t a great amount in fairness, but still may prove useful for anyone looking to make their first purchase.

Having looked at the full Evercade library, it seems that none of the collections are truly bad – there isn’t a single stinker that everyone should avoid. Sure, The Bitmap Brothers cart is light on content – with just five games, three of which are iterations of Speedball – and the Worms Collection probably isn’t worth it if you’re a solo gamer, but these are the only nitpicks we can muster.

Here are the five collections we’ve reviewed so far:

Sunsoft Collection 1 – 7/10

Team17 Amiga Collection 1 – 8/10

Piko Interactive Collection 3 – 7/10

C64 Collection 1 – 7/10

Renovation Collection 1 – 8/10

Shoutouts also go to The Codemasters Collection 1 – which boasts a resounding 17 titles – the similar packed Atari Lynx Collection 1, Namco Museum Collection 2 for its Splatterhouse double-whammy, Toaplan Arcade 1 (Zero Wing and Truxton, together at last!), and Irem Arcade 1 with the shooter genre defining R-Type and lavish In The Hunt.

A handful of cartridges (Namco Museum 1 and 2, Technos Collection 1, The Oliver Twins Collection, and Piko Interactive 1) are being retired by Blaze soon, so if you have a hankering for any of these, best keep an eye out. Technos Collection 1 is already swifty rising in value.