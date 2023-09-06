Fae Farm, ANONYMOUS;CODE, Rune Factory 3 Special, Chants of Sennaar, and Whitestone hit the Switch

In a possible bid to prevent Switch owners from missing out on BG3 and Starfield hype, it seems Nintendo has lined up a few RPGs for this week. Or it could just be our imagination. Who knows!

Nintendo is giving Fae Farm – from Dauntless developer Phoenix Labs – a reasonably big push, with a promotional campaign and a special eShop page. It’s a farming sim with RPG and lifestyle elements that allows 1-4 players to team up to save a magical realm. Visually, it seems the developers are pushing the Switch – the screenshots are full of alluring and inviting fantasy locations.

It’s enough to make Rune Factory 3 Special – also out this week – look a little passé. That’s perhaps unfair, though, considering it’s a remake of a DS game. This version includes new missions after becoming married, along with a ‘hell’ difficulty setting for returning players.

If that wasn’t enough, there’s PQube’s The Dragoness: Command of the Flame – a classic RPG with Roguelike elements – and the intriguing Whitestone, which mixes RPG action with horror, romance, and more. This 10+ hour adventure takes place on a ship and is set over 30 days. Your interactions with the crewmates can wildly impact the story, taking it from a happy ending to a survival horror ending.

Then there’s the visual novel ANONYMOUS;CODE, from the creator of the acclaimed Steins;Gate and part of the ongoing Science Adventure series. This appears a lot more stylish and contemporary, set in Tokyo in 2037. Reviews went live on Monday and are positive so far, including an 8/10 from Nintendo Life who praised the sci-fi story and comic-book style visuals.

We can also expect Focus’ Chants of Sennaar – an explorative adventure inspired by the myth of Babel – the surreal cartoon point ‘n click adventure The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo, the annual sporting update NBA 2K24, and a belated release of The Making of Karateka.

Also on the agenda are the low-poly third-person shooter Escape from Terror City, peculiar high school-set wresting/mini-game package Old School, alchemy shop sim Alchemy Garden, and a re-release of Shepard’s Crossing – which we have vague memories of playing on PSP back in 2009. Not good memories, we should note.

New Switch eShop releases

ANONYMOUS;CODE – £49.99

This is the latest work by STEINS;GATE creator Chiyomaru Shikura, in collaboration with returning staff from the Science Adventure Series. Experience the story of the hackers who will rewrite the future.

2037. Nakano, Tokyo.

Pollon Takaoka is caught up in a tangle of plots as a result of his encounter with the mysterious girl Momo and faces major events that shake the world. Live the experience with Pollon, help him hack the myriad branches of reality and “load” the ending that saves the world!

Fae Farm – £49.99

Escape to the world of Fae Farm and create your own cosy home in the enchanted world of Azoria. As you nurture and grow your homestead, you’ll get to meet charming characters, foster deep relationships and discover ways to infuse magic into everything you do. Customise your character, master the arts of crafting, cooking, potion-making and discover so much more.

Unfold the mysteries of the island on your own or with up to three other players. You can invite your family and friends or visit their homestead to progress together, playing beside you or online. As the seasons change, you’ll be able to unlock new areas and restore the world around you.

Rune Factory 3 Special – £34.99

Settle down in an idyllic fantasy town as a young adventurer with a monstrous secret in Rune Factory 3, remastered for a new generation on Nintendo Switch™.

Features brand new to Rune Factory 3 Special include Newlywed Mode, standalone adventures unlocked after marriage to each of the game’s 11 eligible bachelorettes and a “Hell” difficulty level to challenge even veteran players!

Whether it’s your first visit or you’re returning after a long time away, experience the unforgettable story of Rune Factory 3 with improved graphics and redesigned 3D character models.

Chants of Sennaar – £15.98

Divided since the dawn of time, the Peoples of the Tower no longer speak to each other. But it is said that one day, a Traveler will find the wisdom to break down the walls and restore the Balance. Explore and discover an enthralling world in a colorful, poetic setting inspired by the myth of Babel, where men have forgotten their past. Travel the endless steps of a prodigious labyrinth, uncover an ominous truth and unveil the mysteries of this fascinating universe where ancient languages are both the lock and the key.

The Making of Karateka – £17.59

Prince of Persia creator Jordan Mechner was a college student when he created one of the biggest-selling games of 1984: Karateka. Now, in a new interactive documentary from Digital Eclipse, the story of how a teenager with an Apple II created one of the most groundbreaking, influential games of all time.

The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo – £17.99

The Many Pieces of Mr. Coo is a whimsical point’n’click adventure with a surrealist story, astounding hand-drawn animations and hilarious puzzles. Mr. Coo is trapped and broken into pieces. But most of all, he has no idea of what’s going on. Is that a giant chicken over there?

The Dragoness: Command of the Flame – £14.99

A classic strategy RPG-inspired adventure with a roguelite twist. Embark on an epic quest across the Drairthir Peninsula – a land ravaged by warring factions of Dragons. You take on the role of The Commander, a promising Elven warrior recruited by The Dragoness to lead her armies and bring peace to the land.

After the old capital city of Voven Sal was lost in a climactic battle with the covetous Shai-Va, you will need to rebuild and gather your forces at the Dragoness’ new seat of power, Níwenborh.

Journey across the peninsula to recruit powerful beasts, gather precious resources, and prepare for the dangers that lie ahead. Only through keen strategic thinking and tactical prowess will you emerge victorious.

NBA 2K24 – £TBA

Grab your squad and experience the past, present, and future of hoops culture in NBA 2K24. Enjoy pure, authentic action and limitless personalized MyPLAYER options in MyCAREER. Collect an impressive array of legends and build your perfect lineup in MyTEAM. Relive your favorite eras as a GM or Commissioner in MyNBA

True Virus – £8.09

In True Virus, you play the role of a mental hospital patient who has awoken in a world devastated by a deadly pandemic. Your job is to explore the psychiatric hospital and its surroundings in search of clues to find out what really happened.

Featuring stylized graphics, “True Virus” creates a visually striking and atmospheric environment that enhances the sense of anxiety and trepidation.

Kovox Pitch – £5.99

Unique gameplay features that you’ve never seen before.

Swap between two lines to experience that 2.5D effect!

Proceed a Story Mode to open music tracks, different levels and of course to learn a great story.

No Son Of Mine – £13.49

No Son Of Mine is a survival horror game focused on combat, stealth, exploration, puzzle solving, and uncovering a gruesome mystery. Can you face the unpredictable, deadly, and cruel foe and find the truth before HE finds you?

Escape from Terror City – £8.99

Escape from Terror City is a third-person shooter inspired by run-and-gun classics but flipping the perspective behind the hero, all presented in retro low-poly graphics! Blast through enemy soldiers, mechs and tanks in arcade-style action mixed with 3D bullet hell elements! Move your target reticle around the screen like a light shooter as you dodge projectiles and shockwaves! Can you survive and help save the city?

Alchemy Garden – £11.99

Create enchanting potions and establish your very own alchemy shop! Gather an array of botanical wonders to unveil magnificent recipes! Cultivate your personal alchemy garden with tender care, and infuse your shop with delightful decorations!

Into The Sky – £9.99

In this first-person puzzle platformer you will try to figure out the right way through each level and afterwards can try to improve your timings by finiding hidden paths and secret short cuts. Your goals are to sucessfully finish a level as well as to beat the fastest time of our level designers – will you be able to do this?

The game is highly stylized and surprises with breathtaking, beautiful, aery and simply amazing worlds.

Sometimes the right path is not the one right in front of you so be ready for some environmental puzzles.

Strike Force 3 – £17.99

As a highly-trained elite operative, you’ll be thrust into the heart of modern-day combat against the ruthless Tariqian Liberation Front (TLF). Prepare for intense firefights, adrenaline-pumping stealth missions, and high-stakes challenges that will put your skills to the test.

Explore stunning desert canyons and war-torn cities as you fight to liberate Al-Tariq from the grips of terror. Use an arsenal of powerful weapons and cutting-edge gear to outmaneuver your enemies and complete daring objectives.

The fate of an entire region lies in your hands as you embark on a gripping singleplayer campaign, filled with twists and turns that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

Shepherd’s Crossing – £26.99

Players are entrusted with a single box garden (ranch), which they use to raise animals and crops.

There is no money, and animals and crops are bartered.

Although a main storyline exists, the ultimate goal is entirely up to the player.

“Shepherd’s Crossing” is such a different kind of boxyard ranch simulation that pursues the fun of increasing what you want and creating the landscape of your choice. Less than 20 years have passed since the original “Shepherd’s Crossing.

Now, “Shepherd’s Crossing” is back with a variety of new elements.

Redeemer’s Run – £4.09

Play as the brave hero Diego who must journey through treacherous

environments to save his best friend Bruce from the clutches of a dangerous organization. Armed

with quick reflexes and determination, face off against waves of enemies as you race against time

to save Bruce. Will you be able to save the day and reunite with your friend?

Sprout Valley – £16.19

Start a new journey and see how this is more than just a farming game.

ADORABLE CAT

Help cute cat Niko escape from the big city and settle with him on the Ostara archipelago. Just choose an island and start your new life! His knowledge and passion for nature will let you turn this island into the most stunning place on Earth.

GAME ECONOMY

Your garden will produce many products you can sell and earn money. Remember to order unnecessary seeds, saplings and equipment to make your garden grow even bigger. Manage space on your island and pick the best place for your crops. Don’t forget to water them every day!

VARIOUS ACTIVITIES

It’s your choice what to do. Developing your skills by farming, mining, foraging, crafting, fishing will let you unlock new recipes and abilities. Make sure to unlock all of them and explore all possibilities in the game.

Night at the Gates of Hell – £12.49

From Black Eyed Priest and Henry Hoare, the sick minds behind Bloodwash, comes this latest experiment in brain ripping terror. Night of the Gates of Hell promises to be a blood dripping, neon soaked, flesh rotting experience.

A survival horror adventure game ripped straight from the Italian zombie horror films it was inspired by. Throughout chapters, players navigate levels in search of clues, weapons and items to solve puzzles and help them escape or destroy the zombies between them and safety. Enemies range from crazed cultists to flesh hungry zombies and must all be taken down with extreme precision, because only headshots kill these maggot-filled monsters. Can you survive the zombie apocalypse, or will you end up being just another walking corpse?

Pups & Purrs Pet Shop – £29.99

These adorable animals need a forever home – help care for them each day at the pet shop. Pups & Purrs Pet Shop is a simulation game in which you can have the dream job you’ve always wanted taking care of cute, fluffy friends.

Various breeds of puppies and kittens will need your care each day in the pet shop. Working in the Pet Shop, you can feed, bathe, brush and play with the cute and cuddly little dogs and cats. Daily chores will keep your shop sparkling clean.

As a Pet Shop employee, you can customize your hair, face and even make fashion statements with your apparel. You can also choose adorable accessories for your favorite pets!

Old School – £14.99

Attend a schedule full of classes in time to gather the knowledge you need to succeed, and take responsibility for your own behaviour every step of the way. With hundreds of other students walking the halls, an equally important popularity contest challenges you to survive long enough to thrive!

Envisaged in 3D for the first time, there are dozens of locations to roam inside and outside of school – as well as an abundance of fully interactive props to get you through the day. You can also fine-tune the camera to enjoy the action from a variety of different angles.

Choose from hundreds of preset characters of any age, or create your own by saving your changes to every character in the editor. Just when you think you’ve seen it all, a whole other career as a teacher awaits – which challenges you to impart knowledge as successfully as you learnt it! Whenever you need the support of friends, other controllers can join the action at any moment to help or hinder.

Curse Crackers: For Whom the Belle Toils – £13.49

Help Belle the acrobat and Chime the living bell recover her kidnapped boyfriend from her rival Bonnie, who has suddenly returned with strange new abilities and a crew of trouble making, graffiti loving skeletons! It’s up to Belle to take Bonnie’s new crew head on and get her boyfriend back!

Crowd City – £4.49

Gather people accross the city and crush your opponents with your overwhelming leadership. The more people you run into, the bigger your crowd becomes!

Beware! If other group has more members, yours will be taken completely and you will have to start from scratch…

Try out a variety of funny skins and play on different maps.

Whitestone – £17.99

Welcome aboard the ‘Sunchaser’ at the dawn of the 20th century with Jack and crew!

Backed by his good friend, Jack lands his first major career move as an apprentice in the Archaeology department aboard the colossal airship. On its capstone voyage to the Arctic, it’s smooth sailing until Jack’s quarters are broken into and his friend goes missing.

A madness spread across the ship. The crew looks at Jack with paranoia, and Jack looks back with the same. Unsure who to trust, Jack is forced to fight nightmares both mental and physical as he becomes the prime suspect for a terrible deed, eventually discovering the truth with the assistance of his crewmates.

Whitestone starts as an investigation and then goes far beyond. Whitestone blends RPG, horror, action, comedy and romance. Want a happy JRPG ending? Study, help out your crewmates and see the voyage completed! Want a survival horror ending? Make the… err not so right choices.

Next week: SUPER BOMBERMAN R 2, Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster, NASCAR Arcade Rush, 30XX, Inspector Gadget: MAD Time Party, Labyrinth, Mugen Souls Z, Corbid! A Colorful Adventure, HexaWars, Escape Academy: The Complete Edition, The Isle Tide Hotel, Full Void, Gravity Oddity, Faerie Afterlight, Summum Aeterna, Enraged Red Ogre, Thunder Ray, AK-xolotl, Love Love School Days, Yummy Jewels, Super Brawl Rush, and Baby Shark: Sing & Swim Party.