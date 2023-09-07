Ebenezer and The Invisible World sees the Charles Dickens’ classic turned into a Metroidvania

Christmas is fast approaching. Or at least, the likes of Asda and Tesco would have you believe, with boxes of festive chocolates already adorning their shelves.

Orbit Studio and Play on Worlds are readying their newest release, meanwhile – Ebenezer and The Invisible World is a 2D Metroidvania based on Charles Dickens’ ghost story A Christmas Carol.

Like a Cadbury selection box, this too will be available to purchase long before Christmas – the release date is currently set as Friday November 3rd on PC, Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series.

It sees Ebenezer Scrooge use newly-bestowed abilities to peer into an invisible world of spirits while fighting phantom and human adversaries in snowy London. familiar spirits will grant Scrooge the new combat and traversal abilities required to progress. Mastering dashing and dodging is essential too. All in the name of stopping the Mathlus family.

In the meantime, here's the trailer.