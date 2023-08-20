Fight Crab 2 announced – now with added humans

The original Fight Crab is a game we’ve been wanting to try for a while, but have never found the opportunity to. We’d best hurry as a sequel has just been announced. Or we could just wait for that, we guess.

The concept is pleasingly simple – giant crabs duke it out, clutching all manner of weapons, and whoever is flipped onto their back first loses. Not entirely dissimilar to a sumo or wrestling game, despite the quirky premise.

It sounds as if the developer has listened to feedback from the original as a modern, easier, control scheme is being implemented – one likened to a typical third-person action game. Career mode will now see you raise a crab, while the online modes see your hand-raised crustacean battle others 1-on-1. Ranked and casual matches will feature, complete with party rooms for up to five players.

Calappa Games’ Fight Crab 2 also adds humans – tiny riders that can dismount, use stage props, and throw weapons. If the opposition’s rider dismounts, it’s possible to clamber onto their crab and win the match.

The developer had a few words to share: “Hi, I’m Nusso, and I’ve been making crab-related games for 6 years now. My last game Fight Crab was loved by many players, but then I thought, “I want even more people to play with my crabs!” and so I made this new game. I’ve polished up the physics-based flip mechanics and made the controls easier to understand, while also adding even more strategy options, customization, a good learning curve, replayability, and everything else to give an overall powered-up experience. And this game finally introduces “humans” to the world. They’re inviting you to visit the world of Fight Crab 2.”

Look out for Fight Crab 2 on Steam Early Access later this year.