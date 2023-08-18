GameMill reveals The Walking Dead: Destinies for all formats

GameMill’s winter line-up is looking quite busy, with Skull Island: Rise of Kong, Avatar: The Last Airbender – Quest for Balance, NASCAR Arcade Rush, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 due. Now we can add The Walking Dead: Destinies to that last.

Ah, licensed games. It’s enough to remind us of the olden days.

The Walking Dead: Destinies is so-called due to its focus on decision making, with each choice impacting the story. As it’s set during seasons 1-4, examples provided include choosing between Rick or Shane to lead the group, and deciding whether to recruit or make an enemy out of the Governor.

While this may sound structurally similar to Telltale’s games based on The Walking Dead, this is in fact a third-person action-adventure with both melee and ranged combat. Bats, katanas, revolvers, shotguns, and crossbows will feature. Some missions will also call for stealth.

Rick Grimes is the opening protagonist, with Shane, Michonne, Carol, Daryl and more joining your team along the way. To keep everyone alive, resources must be scavenged, and the camp defended.

Flux Games are at the helm, best known for GameMill’s Cobra Kai tie-ins.

Digital pre-orders went live today with a £39.99 price point on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series, Switch, and PC. GameMill hopes it’ll ride the hype train of AMC’s new series The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, which premiers on September 15th.