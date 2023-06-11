tinyBuild reveals FEROCIOUS – a Crysis inspired dinosaur shooter

Publisher tinyBuild has signed the debut title from OMYOG – a dinosaur-filled first-person shooter inspired by Crysis, set on a dense jungle island.

FEROCIOUS, as it’s known, is powered by the Unity engine and has been designed using a mixture of hand-crafted and photo-sourced assets. Foliage is destructible, trees physics-based, and the island’s shores feature simulated waves.

After waking on the island following a shipwreck, our protagonist soon discovers not only the presence of dinosaurs but also a private army. So not only is there an eco-system of dinos to avoid, but heavily armed military too. Over-the-top interactive set-pieces are promised, along with customisable weapons.

It’s gunning for PC and “TBA consoles” with a release date also TBA.

With no new Turok game on the horizon, this might be a decent alternative.