Diablo IV is the UK’s new no.1

Despite packing a critically acclaimed punch, Street Fighter 6 couldn’t dethrone Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom last week. Diablo IV has managed it though – and it’s also no.1 in the PS5 and Xbox Series charts.

The hellish top-down RPG wasn’t able to top the PS4 chart, however, where Hogwarts Legacy still rules the roost. And of course, Tears of the Kingdom is still no.1 in the Switch chart.

There were no other new arrivals in either the all formats top 40 or any of the individual format charts, meaning it was a complete no-show for both MotoGP 23 – which reached retailers on Thursday – and the role-player Loop8: Summer of Gods. The latter was met by a middling reception, mind.

The top 40 did see a re-entry though – Halo Infinite took #19 thanks to a hefty price cut on Amazon.

Forspoken, Saints Row, Splatoon 3, and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales also climbed the chart several positions each, again due to price cuts.

Back in the top ten, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom fell to #2. Hogwarts Legacy rose to #3, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe dashed to #4, while Street Fighter 6 fell to #5 during its second week on sale.

FIFA 23 fell three places to #6, God of War Ragnarök re-entered the top ten at #7, Star Wars Jedi Survivor dropped two positions to #8, Gran Turismo 7 surged from #24 to #9 – the biggest Sony title to benefit from the recent Days of Play sale – while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II took #10.