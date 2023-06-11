Are you ready to make some modest money? Parcel Corps revealed

The free-flowing biker delivery game Parcel Corps looks like something SEGA may have signed onto. Publisher Secret Mode has seemingly taken a shine to it instead.

Developed by Billy Goat Entertainment, it sees you sign a contract with one of three courier corporations and start a new career as a freelance bicycle messenger. The remaining corporations are your rivals, with their own delivery team out to claim a stake in the market.

On top of this, political ambitions from the CEO of crude oil exploration company Polar Petroleum PLC are out to ruin the bustling city of New Island. The island will include nine regions to battle over, filled with ramps, quarter pipes, and “conveniently placed scaffolding” to traverse.

In short: it’s a mixture of Crazy Taxi, the often forgotten Courier Crisis, and Dave Mirra Freestyle BMX. Perhaps a dash of Jet Set Radio too.

Parcel Corps is due for delivery in 2024 on PS5, Xbox Series, and PC.