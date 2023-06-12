Out this week: Park Beyond, F1 23, Dordogne, Fall of Porcupine, Steel Assault, Crime Boss: Rockay City, more

If you’re able to tear yourself from Diablo IV, Street Fighter 6, and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll find another assortment of new releases vying for your attention.
Big hitters for this week include EA and Codemasters F1 23 – with a new ‘Braking Point’ story mode – and Bandai-Namco’s busy looking, gravity-defying, theme park builder Park Beyond. Has Planet Coaster met its match? Dead by Daylight also gains its anticipated End Transmission DLC.
Then there’s the ’90s sci-fi survival horror Greyhill Incident, a new instalment of Layers of Fear, Focus’ lavishing-looking watercolour escapade Dordogne, and the story-driven healthcare-focused adventure Fall of Porcupine. 505 Games’ Crime Boss: Rockay City comes to consoles too. Despite the initial trailer generating a buzz, the tepid reception to the PC version has seen excitement tail off.
As is usually the case, there are a few retro-inspired games too. Atari’s Pixel Ripped 1978 comes to PSVR2, 16-bit action platformer Steel Assault makes the jump from Switch, Brave Soldier – Invasion of Cyborgs offers run ‘n gun thrills, Japanese-style shoot’em up Danmaku Unlimited 3 comes to PS4, while QByte brings together the SNES’ little known Legend and Iron Commando for an inexpensive double pack. Joining them is the Q*Bert style isometric platformer Hoppy Hop, showcasing tidy pixel art. We’re all ears.
Arcade Archives Splatterhouse should be out too. It’s about time the Splatterhouse series gained a proper collection, we feel.
New release trailers
F1 23
Park Beyond
Dordogne
Crime Boss: Rockay City
LAYERS OF FEAR
Greyhill Incident
Dead by Daylight: End Transmission
Fall of Porcupine
Hoppy Hop
Pixel Ripped 1978
Steel Assault
Brave Soldier – Invasion of Cyborgs
Stay Out of the House
Mixx Island: Remix Plus
New multiformat releases
- F1 23
- Park Beyond
- Dordogne
- Crime Boss: Rockay City
- LAYERS OF FEAR
- Greyhill Incident
- Fall of Porcupine
- Steel Assault
- Brave Soldier – Invasion of Cyborgs
- Beat ‘Em Up Archives (QUByte Classics)
- The Fairy’s Song
- Speed or Death
- Dead by Daylight: End Transmission
New on PSN
- Alchemic Cutie
- Farworld Pioneers
- Pixel Ripped 1978
- Danmaku Unlimited 3
- Orbital Bullet
- Arcade Archives BRAVOMAN
New on Xbox Store
- Stay Out of the House
- Chess Gambit
- Shark Pinball
- Army of Ruin
- Mixx Island: Remix Plus
- Ghost Files: The Face of Guilt
New Switch retail releases
- PowerWash Simulator
- Gal Guardians: Demon Purge
Next week: FINAL FANTASY XVI, Aliens: Dark Descent, Sonic Origins Plus, Crash Team Rumble, C-Smash VRS, Harmony: The Fall of Reverie, Robolt, Skautfold: Usurper, Neko Secret Homecoming Light, Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine, The Last Hero of Nostalgaia, The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom, Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story 2, Nova Lands, and APICO.