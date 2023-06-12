Out this week: Park Beyond, F1 23, Dordogne, Fall of Porcupine, Steel Assault, Crime Boss: Rockay City, more

If you’re able to tear yourself from Diablo IV, Street Fighter 6, and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll find another assortment of new releases vying for your attention.

Big hitters for this week include EA and Codemasters F1 23 – with a new ‘Braking Point’ story mode – and Bandai-Namco’s busy looking, gravity-defying, theme park builder Park Beyond. Has Planet Coaster met its match? Dead by Daylight also gains its anticipated End Transmission DLC.

Then there’s the ’90s sci-fi survival horror Greyhill Incident, a new instalment of Layers of Fear, Focus’ lavishing-looking watercolour escapade Dordogne, and the story-driven healthcare-focused adventure Fall of Porcupine. 505 Games’ Crime Boss: Rockay City comes to consoles too. Despite the initial trailer generating a buzz, the tepid reception to the PC version has seen excitement tail off.

As is usually the case, there are a few retro-inspired games too. Atari’s Pixel Ripped 1978 comes to PSVR2, 16-bit action platformer Steel Assault makes the jump from Switch, Brave Soldier – Invasion of Cyborgs offers run ‘n gun thrills, Japanese-style shoot’em up Danmaku Unlimited 3 comes to PS4, while QByte brings together the SNES’ little known Legend and Iron Commando for an inexpensive double pack. Joining them is the Q*Bert style isometric platformer Hoppy Hop, showcasing tidy pixel art. We’re all ears.

Arcade Archives Splatterhouse should be out too. It’s about time the Splatterhouse series gained a proper collection, we feel.

New release trailers

F1 23

Park Beyond

Dordogne

Crime Boss: Rockay City

LAYERS OF FEAR

Greyhill Incident

Dead by Daylight: End Transmission

Fall of Porcupine

Hoppy Hop

Pixel Ripped 1978

Steel Assault

Brave Soldier – Invasion of Cyborgs

Stay Out of the House

Mixx Island: Remix Plus

New multiformat releases

F1 23

Park Beyond

Dordogne

Crime Boss: Rockay City

LAYERS OF FEAR

Greyhill Incident

Fall of Porcupine

Steel Assault

Brave Soldier – Invasion of Cyborgs

Beat ‘Em Up Archives (QUByte Classics)

The Fairy’s Song

Speed or Death

Dead by Daylight: End Transmission

New on PSN

Alchemic Cutie

Farworld Pioneers

Pixel Ripped 1978

Danmaku Unlimited 3

Orbital Bullet

Arcade Archives BRAVOMAN

New on Xbox Store

Stay Out of the House

Chess Gambit

Shark Pinball

Army of Ruin

Mixx Island: Remix Plus

Ghost Files: The Face of Guilt

New Switch retail releases

PowerWash Simulator

Gal Guardians: Demon Purge

Next week: FINAL FANTASY XVI, Aliens: Dark Descent, Sonic Origins Plus, Crash Team Rumble, C-Smash VRS, Harmony: The Fall of Reverie, Robolt, Skautfold: Usurper, Neko Secret Homecoming Light, Dr. Fetus’ Mean Meat Machine, The Last Hero of Nostalgaia, The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom, Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story 2, Nova Lands, and APICO.