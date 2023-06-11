Racing RPG RESISTOR starts its engines

Long Way Home – a studio formed of UK industry veterans, with past works including Mass Effect Trilogy, Star Wars: The Old Republic, and Days Gone – are teaming with PQube to create the futuristic racing RPG RESISTOR.

Set in 2060, it sees the world split into self-contained cities ruled by corporations. Every year, a “competitive but friendly” racing tournament is held, with the prize being a permanent citizenship – a means to gain a better life.

You play as Aster, the only surviving child of a former racer who inherits their father’s custom vehicle. They side with former oil merchant Dekker Industries – one of seven corporations staging the tournament – to try and gain healthcare privileges for their sick mother. From here they’re introduced to Ethan Dekker, a man of the people, who soon reveals their shady side.

With fossil fuels long gone, the competitors’ vehicles are powered by plasma energy. But there’s a twist – to encourage competition, racers are only supplied with a limited about of plasma. To get across the finishing line, they’ll need to draw power from wrecked cars and other sources.

What we can expect is an open-world affair with dusty deserts and sprawling cities, where you take on missions, expand your reputation, recruit teammates, and gain new vehicle parts. Developing relationships with your crew increases bonds to gain new bonuses, while additional story arcs unlock multiple endings.

Even at this early stage, RESISTOR sounds promising. We do, however, wonder how the Switch version will perform considering its gunning for PS4 and Xbox Series, leaving last-gen behind. The streamlined, cartoony, visuals should help matters though. Here’s the trailer: